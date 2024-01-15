Casely launches new Grippy MagSafe suction mount for content-creators, exclusively 30% off

After the launch of its official Beatles iPhone cases last year, Casely is kicking off the year with its new MagSafe suction mount known as the Grippy. While perhaps better-known for the wild and fun designs adorning its collection of smartphone and AirTag cases, this time Casely is turning its attention to another iPhone accessory category with its new Grippy mount. Now available for purchase, you’ll find more details and our exclusive discount code to knock 30% off your total down below.

New Casely Grippy MagSafe suction mount

The new Grippy is a MagSafe-compatible smartphone mount for iPhone 12 through 15. It is essentially a rectangular pad complete with an array of suction cups along the back so you can temporarily “fasten to any clean, flat surface like mirrors and windows.”

Casely is thrilled to announce the launch of The Grippy, our latest innovation designed to transform how users interact with their mobile devices. The Grippy is not just an accessory; it’s a lifestyle enhancer for the smartphone era.

While clearly a handy solution for temporarily affixing your device in place, Casely is positioning the Grippy as a notable option for content creators, taking TikTok photos and videos, and things of that nature.

With its eye-catching design and functionality, The Grippy is poised to be a hit on platforms like TikTok, resonating with the tech-savvy, trend-conscious consumer. It’s the perfect accessory to help any content creator enhance their media.

It’s all going to come down to how sticky and reliable the suction cup and magnets are though. The last thing anyone wants is to have the whole thing slide off the mirror or window and smash onto the floor below. But if it indeed works as intended, the look, feel, and function does seem to be the kind of thing that could be popular and come in handy for on-the-go content-creators.

The new Casely Grippy MagSafe suction mount is available in five color options and carries a $25 list price. However, using code 9TO5MAC30 at checkout will knock your total down to $17.50. Free shipping is available from Casely in orders of $30 or more.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!