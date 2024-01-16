Juice up your MacBook with Spigen’s 100W dual USB-C wall charger down at $44, more from $26

The official Spigen Amazon storefront is now offering its ArcStation Pro GaN Dual Port 100W wall charger for $44.99 shipped after you clip the on-page coupon. Regularly listed at $80 directly from Spigen, it more typically sells for $60 via its Amazon storefront. Today’s deal is the second-lowest price we have tracked, coming within $5 of the one-time low. Packed with GaN technology, Spigen said it has designed this model to be 13% more compact than a “standard 96W silicon charger.” It delivers 100W of total power spread across a pair of USB-C ports (45W via each port when both are being used or 100W with just one connected). You’ll also find foldable prongs to make it a bit easier to throw in your EDC kit or travel bag when needed. Head below for more details and additional Spigen charger deals.

More Spigen charger deals:

If you’re in the market for a new power bank, this morning we spotted a solid deal on Anker’s PowerCore 24K model. Regularly $150, this one will keep you juiced up outlet-free all day and then some and is now matching the Amazon all-time low. Get a closer look at the deal right here and then scope out our hands-on review for even more details.

Spigen ArcStation Pro GaN Dual Port 100W wall charger features:

100W, One for All: With 100W Output, Macbook Pro 16-inch can be charged from 0 to 50% in 44 mins and to 100% in less than 2.5 hours. While maintaining mighty 100W ouput, its size is 13% smaller than the original 96W charger. Also, prongs are foldable to save spaces and provide you with the best portability.

Intelligent Power Diffusion: Our exclusive technology detects the connected devices and intelligently delivers the optimized power that the device requires. When both ports are loaded at the same time, it distributes 45W to each port. And if one port is loaded only, the port outputs 100W max. Two Macbook Air can be charged at the fastest charging speed simultaneously. No matter what you have plugged in, it will provide you with the maximum power out of the charger.

Upgraded by GaN Tech: With the improved charging efficiency and temperature control, our GaN charger becomes 13% smaller than a genuine 96W charger and cooler than any other chargers with Silicon chipset.

