Caseology’s affordable Galaxy S24 cases are now live with pricing starting from just $15

After the launch of the new Spigen cases, its Caseology sister brand has also now unleashed its affordable Galaxy S24 cases. It, much like Spigen, offers up a series of covers that are actually better than the prices suggest as far as I’m concerned, and make for notable options for those looking to keep spending down after dropping some serious cash on a new handset. This year’s collection is a far more focused and tight selection of models than you’ll find from Spigen, with three distinct models now up for sale in various colorways starting from $15 Prime shipped. Scope out the details on each of them down below.

New Caseology’s affordable Galaxy S24 cases

This year’s affordable Galaxy S24 cases from Caseology span three different models: the Parallax, the two-tone Nano Pop, and the texturized Athlex model. While the Parallax variant with its 3D Hexa cube design is avialble for all three of the S24 models, the Nano Pop and Athlex variants are only available for the large-sized flagship Ultra model.

Pricing starts at $15 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25, and we are already seeing some slight discounts via on-page coupons via the brand’s official Amazon storefront.

Scope out the details on each model down below and be sure to check out the new Spigen Galaxy S24 cases right here.

Caseology Parallax Case $17

Galaxy S24, S24+, and S24 Ultra

Caseology designed in Irvine California, and produced in South Korea. Offering high quality products with Edgy/Modern/Clean designs.

3D Hexa Cube Design offers enhanced ergonomics as well as a built-in textured TPU grip on both sides

Raised bezels around screen and camera ring offer additional protection on both sides

Certified with military grade protection, wireless charging compatible

Caseology Parallax Compatible with Galaxy S24 Ultra Case (2024)

Caseology Nano Pop Case $18

S24 Ultra

Caseology designed in Irvine California, and produced in South Korea. Offering high quality products with Edgy/Modern/Clean designs.

Silicone feel case offers great fit in hand while remaining lint and dust-free in your pockets

Bold, contrasting two-tone colors and camera ring design creates a sporty and playful look

Offers a snug-fit with slim profile, and raised ring around camera for additional protection

Caseology Athlex Case $15

S24 Ultra

Caseology designed in Irvine California, and produced in South Korea. Offering high quality products with Edgy/Modern/Clean designs.

Joined dual layers and integrated drop-proof grip provides extra cushioning and protection

Accent lines on the back providing ergonomic design for your fingers. Contemporary high-contrast accents and luxe design

Certified with military grade protection, wireless charging compatible and screen protector compatible

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!