Pre-order a physical copy of Mario vs. Donkey Kong down at $45 ahead of next month’s release

The first major Nintendo Switch release of the year is quickly approaching as Mario vs. Donkey Kong is set to hit store shelves in just a few week’s time. The launch will mark the return of the classic series in glorious fashion with loads of new stages and worlds, gameplay mechanics, and more, with a complete ground-up re-imagining of the original title from back in 2004. And we are now tracking the first straight-up cash discount on pre-orders. Head below for more details.

Mario vs. Donkey Kong pre-order deal

While you can score this one with a slight discount by way of the Switch Online voucher program (subscribers only), that requires you to drop $100 and buy two games to deliver any kind of a deal. It will also only net you a digital copy, not a boxed version for your collection.

However, the folks over at Geek Alliance are now serving up US versions of the new Mario vs. Donkey Kong for $44.99 shipped. That’s only $5 in savings over the regular $50 you’ll pay at Amazon, but it is also the lowest we have tracked yet. If you know you’re going to want to play this one starting next month, it might be the best bet. The Geek Alliance boxed copy won’t start shipping until release day – the game releases on February 16, 2024.

Be sure to drop by our previous coverage for the game to get a good look at the latest trailer, as well as more details on the experience.

More on Mario Vs. Donkey Kong:

Jump and climb your way through puzzling stages as Mario to retrieve the Mini-Marios stolen by Donkey Kong

Overcome obstacles like spikes, lava, and falling bricks to make it to the end of each level

Join the action as Toad and work together in the newly-added co-op mode

Enjoy updated graphics, cinematics, and features in this enhanced version of the original Game Boy Advance game

