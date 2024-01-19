Huge deal knocks $1,600 off Samsung’s 77-inch OLED 4K Smart TV ahead of Super Bowl LVIII

As part of this weekend’s 3-day Best Buy sale, the retailer is now offering a big-time deal on the Samsung 77-inch Class S89C OLED 4K Smart TV. You can score this one for $1,999.99 shipped, down from the regular $3,600. This $1,600 price drop is matching the previous deal price to deliver huge savings on Samsung’s 2023 OLED display ahead of this year’s Super Bowl. This is a Quantum HDR OLED panel with self-illuminating pixels and what Samsung refers to as “Ultra Viewing Angle technology.” From there you’ll find a “LaserSlim” form-factor packed with the Samsung Gaming Hub (subscribers can stream Xbox Game Pass titles right from the TV with no other hardware), a 120Hz refresh rate, Alexa and Google Assistant voice command support, FreeSync Premium sync tech, and four HDMI 2.1 inputs. Head below for more details.

If you’re not partial to the Samsung OLED treatment above, there are far more affordable ways to bring home a new display before Super Bowl LVIII next month. This 2023 model TCL 75-Inch Q6 QLED 4K Smart Google TV, for example, is nearly as large and delivers on many of the latest enhancements for something in its price range. It also comes in at $1,200 less than today’s lead deal on Amazon.

Check out the new wireless transparent OLED TV LG debuted at CES 2024 this year as well as the rest of its 2024 OLED TV lineup. And then scope out this deal we are tracking on this 70-inch LG 4K smart TV with AirPlay 2 down at $498 shipped via Walmart right now.

Samsung 77-inch Class S89C OLED 4K Smart TV features:

Prepare to be captivated. Whether you prefer dramatic thrillers or fantasy football, lose yourself in the viewing adventure with a contrast rich picture. Let your picture do the talking with the sleek and thin Laser Slim design. You’ll see pure blacks, bright whites and dramatic color, while the audio pulls you into the action thanks to Dolby Atmos built in and Object Tracking Sound Lite. The Samsung OLED experience doesn’t stop there shifting adventures is a breeze with access to the latest Smart TV apps and Samsung Gaming Hub.

