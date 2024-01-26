Bring home Amazon’s Alexa-ready smart Echo Glow lamp for the kids down at just $13 today

From now through Monday, Woot has launched a notable Amazon Echo and Alexa device sale with the Echo Glow smart lamp down at just $12.99 in refurbished condition. Shipping is free for Prime members, but a $6 delivery fee will apply otherwise. This model fetches $30 in new condition on Amazon where it doesn’t often drop below $20 on sale. Today’s deal is matching our previous refurbished mention to deliver the lowest price we can find to bring one home for the kids. Today’s refurbished Amazon gear ships with a 90-day warranty as well. Head below for more details.

For those unfamiliar, the Echo Glow is Amazon’s smart Alexa lamp for kids. It pairs with any compatible Alexa device (like the Echo speakers you might already have) for voice control over the color and brightness of the lamp alongside the ability to create “lighting cues that help with counting down or setting a timer” – the Rainbow timer counts down with various colors to keep the youngsters on routine, ease into the morning, and more.

Browse through the rest of the Woot Amazon Echo and Alexa device sale for additional deals on speakers, smart displays, and more from $10 Prime shipped.

Elsewhere in Amazon gear deals, we are still tracking some solid new year offers on its flagship Fire Max 11 as well as the rest of its tablet lineup with deals starting from $55 shipped. Those deals join offers on Amazon’s latest Echo Show 8 3rd Gen Alexa smart display and some recent upgrades to its Fire TV platform including the adoption of Matter Casting and the new AI Art feature as well.

Echo Glow smart lamp features:

A smart lamp for kids – Pair with any compatible Alexa device to control color and brightness with your voice.

Certified for Humans – Struggle-free, tinker-free, stress-free. No patience needed—it’s actually simple.

Make family routines colorful – Create lighting cues that help with counting down to dinnertime or setting a reading timer.

Kids can create and choose – Give kids the freedom to add color and fun lighting while playing or listening to music.

Unlock the magic of Rainbow Timer – As the colors of the rainbow change, kids get a visual reminder that can help morning and bedtime routines stay on track.

Create and choose – Give kids the freedom to add colorful lighting or ask Alexa to start a dance party for a music and light show.

