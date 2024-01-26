Android game and app deals: Doom & Destiny Worlds, Hexologic, Defense Zone 3, more

Justin Kahn -
Apps GamesAndroidGoogle Play
Reg. $1+ FREE+
Doom & Destiny Worlds

We are just hours away from heading into the weekend, but first let’s gather up all of Friday’s best Android game and app deals. Joining the ongoing Samsung S24 pre-order offers, we also spotted notable discounts on the ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo OLED laptop and the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9+. Moving on to the software side of things, today’s Google Play offers are headlined by titles like Doom & Destiny Worlds, Doom & Destiny Advanced, Hexologic, Defense Zone 3 Ultra HD, and more. Hit the fold for a complete look at today’s best Android game and app deals. 

Best Android apps and games on sale:

More Android app deals still live:

Doom & Destiny Worlds features:

Doom & Destiny Worlds is an open world turn-based RPG with crafting, building and farming.
Craft your way through crazy cosplaying goblins, farting stone giants and cursed genies across more than 60 hand-made islands.
Gather resources, customize your party, and unravel the mystery that shrouds the three worlds of Doom & Destiny Worlds.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

Android

Google Play

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Hisense’s latest smart 4K Fire TVs with HDMI 2.1 ...
Upgrade your smart plugs with these meross mini Matter ...
Anker’s SOLIX F1200 portable power station has 10...
Save $150 on the Bose QuietComfort II Noise Cancelling ...
Smartish debuts new wallet case for Samsung S24 with la...
Save $42 on Marey’s 4-gallon 120V electric mini u...
Nomad officially begins shipping its first 15W Qi2 stan...
Moza SGP Sequential Shifter review: High quality at a r...
Load more...
Show More Comments