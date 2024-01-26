Android game and app deals: Doom & Destiny Worlds, Hexologic, Defense Zone 3, more

We are just hours away from heading into the weekend, but first let’s gather up all of Friday’s best Android game and app deals. Joining the ongoing Samsung S24 pre-order offers, we also spotted notable discounts on the ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo OLED laptop and the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9+. Moving on to the software side of things, today’s Google Play offers are headlined by titles like Doom & Destiny Worlds, Doom & Destiny Advanced, Hexologic, Defense Zone 3 Ultra HD, and more. Hit the fold for a complete look at today’s best Android game and app deals.
Best Android apps and games on sale:
- Defense Zone 3 Ultra HD FREE (Reg. $3)
- Legend of the Moon FREE (Reg. $1)
- Rogue Hearts FREE (Reg. $1)
- Net Signal Pro:WiFi & 5G Meter FREE (Reg. $0.50)
- Doom & Destiny Worlds $1.50 (Reg. $5)
- Doom & Destiny Advanced $1 (Reg. $5)
- Golf Peaks $1.50 (Reg. $3)
- Super Onion Boy 2 $2.50 (Reg. $5)
- Hexologic $1 (Reg. $3)
- Defenchick: tower defense $0.50 (Reg. $1.50)
- OsmAnd+ — Maps & GPS Offline $15 (Reg. $30)
More Android app deals still live:
- Merge City Premium FREE (Reg. $5)
- HOOK 2 $0.50 (Reg. $2)
- HOOK $0.50 (Reg. $2)
- NABOKI $0.50 (Reg. $2)
- PUSH $0.50 (Reg. $2)
- Klocki $0.50 (Reg. $2)
- Up Left Out $0.50 (Reg. $2)
- El Hijo – A Wild West Tale $5 (Reg. $10)
- Sleep sound – relaxing sounds $0.50 (Reg. $2)
- EvoWallet MoneyTracker Premium $1 (Reg. $1.50)
- Engineering Tools : Mechanical $0.50 (Reg. $1)
Doom & Destiny Worlds features:
Doom & Destiny Worlds is an open world turn-based RPG with crafting, building and farming.
Craft your way through crazy cosplaying goblins, farting stone giants and cursed genies across more than 60 hand-made islands.
Gather resources, customize your party, and unravel the mystery that shrouds the three worlds of Doom & Destiny Worlds.
