Review: CASETiFY’s Jujutsu Kaisen collection is brimming with cursed energy and charm

CASETIFY tonight is launching one of its most long-awaited collaborations to date. The popular manga-turned-anime series, Jujutsu Kaisen, is finally getting the case treatment with a collection of iPhone 15 covers and a themed AirPods Pro case. Ahead of launching tonight, we’re taking a hands-on look at some of these new accessories.

CASETiFY has been flexing its collaboration muscles for ages now. But lately the company has really hit a stride when it comes to anime-inspired accessories, giving us some absolutely eye-catching and collectible releases that take fandoms and communities by storm. Last year, I was able to gush about my love for all things Evangelion thanks to a case collection, only to follow it up by taking a hands-on look at the Chainsaw Man releases. Now to complete that trinity, we’re getting a lineup of Jujutsu Kaisen cases from CASETiFY.

The new collection will officially be launching later tonight at 12 a.m. PST. Early access will give shoppers four extra hours to bring home any of the releases starting at 8 p.m. PST. I’m expecting things to begin selling out quickly, but in the meantime want to at least break down the whole lineup from some personal hands-on time with the new releases. The whole lineup starts from $42, and includes more than just smartphone cases.

Given that this is CASETiFY, I at least have to start with the company’s bread and butter – it’s iPhone cases. The newest assortment of anime-inspired designs are focused around the iPhone 15 specifically, but there’s also some covers for many of the previous-generation handsets in Apple’s stable – so you don’t have to be rocking the latest and greatest to wrap your device with some cursed energy.

The approach this time around is largely the same that we’ve seen from previous collaborations. CASETiFY is taking its usual roster of cases and just applying some unique decals and patterns to the designs. Each of the actual form-factors are largely just what we’ve seen before. There are models with and without MagSafe, more basic clear cases, covers like the Bounce Ultra that really steps up the level of protection, and everything in between. The company already has such a well-rounded assortment of designs, so it’s just leveraging that again.

Of course, now, there’s just Jujutsu Kaisen designs sprinkled. I asked CASETiFY if they could send me a case with my beloved Satoru Gojo, and it was happy to oblige. I also got one of the covers with the series’ protagonist, Yuji Itadori, which is an essential in my book. The collection also includes tons of other characters like Megumi Fushiguro, Nobara Kugisaki, and Kento Nanami, as well as Ryomen Sukuna. The whole gang of Jujutsu Sorcerers and the King of Curses come in a few designs that largely play off the character’s own looks.

CASETiFY is doing something special for Jujutsu Kaisen this time, however. There’s a new reactive case that really helps you channel some cursed energy into your everyday carry. The new Thermal Interactive case has a pad on the back that transforms into a deep purple hue when held in hand, offering a little extra novelty if the more typical designs aren’t doing anything for you.

Jujutsu Kaisen AirPods Pro case steals the show

But if there’s just a single item to go after from the Jujitsu Kaisen collection, it’s the new AirPods Pro case. I have been enamored with the company’s fixation on wrapping your earbuds in entirely unconventional and expertly-themed covers, and now they’re doubling down with yet another one of these novel accessories.

You may call it clunky, excessive, or just straight up impractical, but I call the Prison Realm AirPods Pro case a fun collectible. It practically feels like a prop taken right out of the series and plopped into your everyday carry. The exterior is molded plastic that is painted to look like the cursed object, with an interior that opens up to reveal a slot for your actual earbuds.

Like many of the other AirPods Pro cases from the company that put style over convenience, there’s an interior case that is actually something you’ll want to use every day. The stylings are far simpler, with just the same design of Gojo that you’ll find on the companion iPhone cases. There’s a carabiner clip on the side so you can secure it onto a bag, which also sticks out of the Prison Realm cube exterior, too.

I quite simply am obsessed with the Prison Realm case. It’s so fun and scratches the same part of my brain as all the other collectibles I have on display. I’ve been trying to bring it around with me clipped onto the side of my bag, and while it’s not the most usable case, it’s just so neat. But it’s pretty much the same story as the other AirPods cases from CASETiFY, just with a new Jujutsu Kaisen spin.

9to5Toys’ Take

CASETiFY, if anything, is consistent. I’ve taken a look at so many of these collaborations over the past couple of years, and each time the quality of the cases remain great. These definitely aren’t the cheapest accessories, but that’s something that very clearly shows in the final product. Past covers from the company have held up to being my daily drivers for multiple generations of smartphones at this point, and the builds really do speak for themselves.

Then there are of course the designs. Being able to score officially-licensed Jujutsu Kaisen accessories for your iPhone 15, or Android devices is already going to be an easy sell for many. The actually styles are fun enough that I’m sure they’ll actually appeal to fans of the series. They’re not as good as the Evangelion collection from last year, but certainly not bad.

I really do love how CASETiFY caters to so many different types of fans with this release. There’s going to be Jujutsu Kaisen enjoyers who just want to throw Itadori on their phones and call it a day, while others others will use their iPhone as a way to always keep a piece of Gogo or Nanami with them. There’s even something with the Jujutsu Kaisen AirPods case for those who want a collectible accessory outside of just a more typical smartphone case.

You can go buy all of the CASETiFY Jujutsu Kaisen cases and accessories now. The whole lineup will be officially up at 12 a.m. PST, so act fast to score these limited-edition releases.

