Android game and app deals: Sheltered, The Escapists 2, Worms, and more

This afternoon’s collection of the best Android game and app deals is now ready below. Alongside the Google Play deals, we are also tracking offers on Google’s official Pixel Watch Woven Bands, a new all-time low on Garmin’s nap-tracking Venu 3S smartwatch, and ongoing discounts on JBL’s Google Assistant Authentics smart speakers. As for the apps, highlights include titles like The Escapists 2, Sheltered, Worms titles, icon packs, and more. Head below for a complete look at all of today’s Android game and app deals. 

Sheltered is a post-apocalyptic disaster management game that gives a whole new meaning to the term “nuclear family”. Given a head-start over the billions lost in a nuclear holocaust, you must gather as many supplies as possible en route to the concrete underground shelter that will soon become your family home for the foreseeable dire future.
As the overwhelming despair of this new world surrounds you, how will you survive? Your approach to the countless moral choices you’ll be faced with on a daily basis, could be the difference between the lives of your family or their unfortunate end. Resources are scarce though, with barely enough to cling desperately to life for another day you’re already faced with a monumental choice. Who will you send to venture out into the vast unforgiving wasteland? Whilst exploration is a traumatic experience, the weapons you can craft from resources could tip the scales of life or death in your favour. Assaults from feral beasts and roaming factions are endlessly closing in, imminent and deadly risks surround you.

