elago’s vintage Macintosh MagSafe-ready charging stand drops to $15 (Up to 40% off)

The official elago Amazon storefront is now offering its nostalgic MS M4 Charging Stand for $15.29 shipped. Be sure to clip the on-page coupon. Regularly $29 directly from elago where it is on sale for $25, today’s deal drops the price down more than 47%. Now at one of the lowest prices we have tracked since coming away impressed after review, now’s a great time to land some vintage Mac vibes in your setup. With a design inspired by retro Macintosh computers, it features a silicone design with the classic Apple “Hello” screen and faux floppy desk that doubles as a shelf for your iPhone. You can thread an Apple MagSafe charger through to deliver wireless power for a more than affordable StandBy solution. Get a full breakdown right here and head below for more.

If you’re not impressed with the vintage Apple vibes, but are still looking for an ultra-affordable StandBy solution, check out the elago MS2 Charging Stand. This one delivers on a very similar feature set outside of the aesthetic Apple-inspired design, and is currently selling for just over $15 Prime shipped via the official Amazon storefront.

Be sure to swing by our latest roundup of the best StandBy solutions for iPhone right here for even more options across a host of prices ranges. Then dive into this ongoing deal on Spigen’s 7.5W ArcField 2-in-1 MagSafe Charging Stand as well as our hands-on review of Anker’s first 3-in-1 Qi2 charger that delivers 15W MagSafe charging in an ultra-compact form-factor.

elago MS M4 Charging Stand features:

elago is paving the way for new accessories compatible with MagSafe! The new MS M4 Stand brings back a classic retro design to your desktop. Add some real nostalgia to your workspace.

After an easy installation process, the stand holds your phone compatible with MagSafe at the perfect angle to take both phone and video calls – perfect for FaceTime and video conferences. Compatible with Standby Mode.

Premium silicone was used to create this awesome product so that it can help protect your phone and the surface it sits on. Silicone prevents scratches on the surface it rests on and keeps it securely there with amazing grip.

Organize the cable clutter with designed cable cutouts; simply attach the cables in the designated spaces to help keep your areas clean and tidy. (Charger and phone not included).

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!