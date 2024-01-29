First PlayStation State of Play showcase of 2024 streams this week: 40 mins. of upcoming games

The first PlayStation State of Play of 2024 is scheduled for this week. After getting a lengthy gaming showcase from the folks over at Xbox with the first look at the new Indiana Jones game, it’s now PlayStation’s turn. Sony has taken to the official PlayStation Blog today to announce the next State of Play showcase, and we are just about 48 hours away from showtime. Kicking off this Wednesday, Sony is now ready to get its gamers stoked for what’s to come with a look at over a dozen PS5 and PS VR2 titles. Head below for all of the details.

First PlayStation State of Play of 2024

While Xbox gave us a really good idea of what it would show off in its first Developer_Direct show of the year ahead of time, outside of the surprise look at the new Visions of Mana from Square Enix, Sony has only mentioned two titles we will be seeing for sure in this week’s showcase.

We know the show will highlight extended looks Stellar Blade and Team Ninja’s Rise of the Ronin, “two great games coming to PS5 this year.” But those were the only two titles mentioned by name.

Sony said we can expect a 40-minute runtime on the broadcast with the appearance of “15+” games as well as “guest appearances from some of the most talented minds in gaming” and “a new look at other titles coming to PS5 and PS VR2 in 2024 and beyond.”

Beyond that is anyone’s guess. But I, for one, am really hopping to see more of Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater, and the upcoming Final Fantasy VII Rebirth seems a likely candidate for some screen time.

The show is set to kick-off Wednesday, January 31 at 2 p.m. PT / 5 p.m. ET / 10 p.m. GMT and we will be following along here at 9to5Toys to bring you all of the full-resolution footage Sony serves up during the show.

More of the latest from PlayStation: