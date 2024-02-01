LEGO set to journey to Paris with upcoming 4,400-piece Notre Dame Cathedral kit

LEGO’s Architecture line is making the trip all the way over the Paris this year for its latest creation. Launching later this summer, the Notre Dame Cathedral will be getting the LEGO treatment as a nearly 4,400-piece creation.

In recent years, the LEGO Architecture theme has slowed down to releasing just one new creation a year. Gone are the days where we’d get multiple Skylines sets or other larger models. Instead, the focus has been giving builders just a single recreation of some iconic location around the world. And now we know what 2024’s addition to the theme will be.

The Notre Dame de Paris is arguably the world’s most famous cathedral, and now it’s getting the brick-built treatment. It will arrive as LEGO set number 21061 when it does hit store shelves later this summer and stacks up to 4,383 pieces. We don’t have any images to share at this time, so use your imaginations as to just how the LEGO Group will assemble the landmark.

The new LEGO Notre Dame Cathedral will officially debut on June 1. It will sell for $229.99, making one of the largest Architecture sets of all time. These more modern releases in the theme have been far more affordable, and so it’s bold to see the company embrace such a massive kit and fittingly steep price point.

The cathedral joins a pair of other kits to recently hit the Architecture theme. Last year saw the Himeji Castle join the Landmarks Collection, and before that was the Great Pyramid of Giza set. Both of those sold for $160 and $130 respective price tags, which does mean we should see Notre Dame tower over both of them. On the other hand, this is also well below the caliber of more massive creations like the Eiffel Tower and 9,000-piece Colosseum. It’s kind of in a class all of its own.

One of the more interesting things about the LEGO Notre Dame Cathedral is that it bends the company’s rule of avoiding any kind of religious affiliation. I would make the argument that the cathedral is far more of an iconic landmark than just a church, but it still poses an interesting question of what could also be on the table now that LEGO is letting a model like this through the cracks.

