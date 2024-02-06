Renogy’s Phoenix Elite power station with 9 ports and built-in solar panels returns to $250 low

As part of Renogy’s ongoing Valentine’s sale that is taking up to 45% off select devices, a special long-term flash sale has launched taking up to $350 off select solar equipment including generators, solar panels, batteries, and more. One of the standout offers among the bunch is the Phoenix Elite Portable Solar Generator for $249.99 shipped. Down from its usual $550 price tag, it spent 2023 keeping to the same $396 rate that began at the end of 2022, quickly rising to its MSRP after Black Friday sales had concluded. Today’s deal comes in as a 55% markdown off the going rate, beating our previous mention from the start of the new year by $50 and returning costs to the all-time lowest price we have tracked.

Sporting a portable briefcase design, this generator station provides a 300Wh capacity that was made for weekend trips away from the home or emergency power needs. It combines two integrated and highly efficient 10W monocrystalline solar panels for effortless charging wherever and whenever you need it. You’ll also get plenty of ports for your device charging needs: four USB-As – two of which are 18W quick chargers – two DCs, an AC port with a 300W max output, a USB-C port with a 60W max, and a cigarette lighter port. During emergencies, it also features three lighting modes to help you navigate through power outages and is compatible with external solar panels for faster recharge rates.

A few brands are currently having home backup sales giving you the perfect opportunity to secure one at some of the lowest prices we’ve seen. Jackery’s sale is taking up to $1,800 off a selection of the company’s devices through February 6. There’s also EcoFlow’s ongoing sale for disaster preparedness that is taking up to 50% off three specific power station models, as well as complimentary equipment. This sale will continue until February 8 with a scheduled 24-hour flash sale on the final day that will increase savings to their absolute maximum rates by bundling certain items together. Or you can check out Anker’s sale that is seeing up to 42% off discounts on a variety of items.

Renogy Phoenix Elite Portable Generator Station features:

Portable Design: Featuring a portable briefcase design with a sturdy carrying handle, the Phoenix Elite is the top choice for a weekend trip or an emergency.

Renewable Energy: Designed for off-grid applications, the Phoenix Elite combines two highly efficient 10W monocrystalline solar panels for effortless battery charging.

Diverse Recharging Options: Engineered with convenience and versatility in mind, the Phoenix Elite supports recharging from car sockets, AC adapters, USB-C wall chargers, and external solar panels.

Reliable Power Source: Equipped with a 300Wh rechargeable lithium-ion battery pack and multiple output ports, the Phoenix Elite is ready to provide long-lasting power for a wide range of mobile devices and small appliances.

Package Contents: Renogy PHOENIX Elite Portable Solar Generator – 1, AC/DC Adapter – 1, 1Cigarette Lighter Plug to 5.5mm DC Adapter Cable -1, Solar Panel Connectors to 5.5mm DC Adapter Cable -1, USB-C to USB-C Cable -1

