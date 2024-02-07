Today’s best iOS app deals: ELOH, Botanicula, The Secret Elevator, Muse Dash, more

This morning’s mid-week collection of the best iOS game and app deals is now ready and waiting for your cash-saving pleasure below the fold. Just be sure to stop by the price drop we spotted on Apple’s new 16-inch M3 Pro MacBook Pro as well as its second-gen AirPods on your way down. As for the apps, highlights include titles like ELOH, Botanicula, The Secret Elevator Remastered, Muse Dash, and more. Head below for a complete look at all of today’s best iOS game and app deals.

iOS Universal: MovieSpirit – Movie Maker Pro: FREE (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Street Kart #1 Go Kart Game: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Dirt Trackin 2: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: ELOH: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Botanicula: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Magic Photo Eraser: $0.50 (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: The Secret Elevator Remastered: $0.50 (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Muse Dash: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: COLLECTION of SaGa FF LEGEND: $10 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: Relaxing Tangle Pro: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Towaga: Among Shadows: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Absolute Drift: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Descenders: $3 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Chameleon Run: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Summer Catchers: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: SaGa Frontier Remastered: $13 (Reg. $25)

iOS Universal: Romancing SaGa -Minstrel Song: $18 (Reg. $25)

iOS Universal: COLLECTION of SaGa FF LEGEND: $10 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: AR Spiders: $2 (Reg. $3)

A chilled out puzzle game to help you relax and find your groove.

From the creators of the Apple Design Award winning Old Man’s Journey, a new musical puzzle game about feeling the rhythm to find the solution.

Slow down, start listening and let the groove guide you through 98 levels.

No ticking clock, no ads, no paywalls.

Just satisfying gesture controls designed for touch, with a smooth learning-curve and pressure-free attitude.