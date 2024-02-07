Today’s best iOS app deals: ELOH, Botanicula, The Secret Elevator, Muse Dash, more

Justin Kahn -
Apps GamesApp Store
Reg. $1+ FREE+

This morning’s mid-week collection of the best iOS game and app deals is now ready and waiting for your cash-saving pleasure below the fold. Just be sure to stop by the price drop we spotted on Apple’s new 16-inch M3 Pro MacBook Pro as well as its second-gen AirPods on your way down. As for the apps, highlights include titles like ELOH, Botanicula, The Secret Elevator Remastered, Muse Dash, and more. Head below for a complete look at all of today’s best iOS game and app deals. 

Today’s best iOS apps and games on sale:

iOS Universal: MovieSpirit – Movie Maker Pro: FREE (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Street Kart #1 Go Kart Game: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Dirt Trackin 2: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: ELOH: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Botanicula: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Magic Photo Eraser: $0.50 (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: The Secret Elevator Remastered: $0.50 (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Muse Dash: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: COLLECTION of SaGa FF LEGEND: $10 (Reg. $20)

Today’s best game deals: WarioWare Move It! $30, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 $52.50, more

More iOS app deals still live:

iOS Universal: Relaxing Tangle Pro: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Towaga: Among Shadows: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Absolute Drift: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Descenders: $3 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Chameleon Run: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Summer Catchers: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: SaGa Frontier Remastered: $13 (Reg. $25)

iOS Universal: Romancing SaGa -Minstrel Song: $18 (Reg. $25)

iOS Universal: COLLECTION of SaGa FF LEGEND: $10 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: AR Spiders: $2 (Reg. $3)

ELOH features:

A chilled out puzzle game to help you relax and find your groove.

From the creators of the Apple Design Award winning Old Man’s Journey, a new musical puzzle game about feeling the rhythm to find the solution.

Slow down, start listening and let the groove guide you through 98 levels.

No ticking clock, no ads, no paywalls.

Just satisfying gesture controls designed for touch, with a smooth learning-curve and pressure-free attitude.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

App Store

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Rare deal knocks ASUS’ Raikiri Pro PC/Xbox gamepa...
Review: Sonos Move 2 is my new favorite portable smart ...
8Bitdo’s official Xbox Arcade Stick back to $75 a...
GoTrax’s K2 electric dirt bike hits 55 MPH top speeds...
Elevation Lab’s TagVault AirTag Wallet holder is ...
Android game and app deals: Million Onion Hotel, Muse D...
Belkin BoostCharge Pro with Apple Watch fast charger hi...
NVIDIA’s latest Shield TV Pro streamer runs Plex at $...
Load more...
Show More Comments