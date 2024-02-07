Land a PopSockets MagSafe PopWallet today at just $10 Prime shipped (Reg. $35)

After updating its grip lineup with a new magnetic form-factor last year, we are now tracking a deep deal on the PopSockets MagSafe PopWallet at just $9.99 via Woot. Shipping is free for Prime members, but you’ll get hit with a $6 delivery fee otherwise. Regularly $35 on Amazon, this is a deep 71% price drop and the lowest we can find. We did see all three colors drop to $28 for a brief time last summer, and a very short-lived offer at $8 via Best Buy around the same time, but this is otherwise the lowest we have tracked. The PopWallet provides a MagSafe card holder solution that snaps directly to the back of your iPhone 12 through 15 – it also ships with a MagSafe ring attachment for other handsets. A convenient cutout on the bottom helps to coax the cards out easier and the whole thing slides off so you can use other MagSafe gear when needed. Head below for more.

When it comes to MagSafe wallets from major third-party brands, you’ll be hard-pressed to find anything as affordable as the model on display up top here today. You could try your hand at one of the models listed in Amazon’s $9 and under section to save more cash, but I, for one, tend to stray away from the no-name options when it comes to carrying my bank cards.

On the other end of the spectrum, we are still tracking a notable price drop on the official Apple leather MagSafe Wallet with built-in Find My support in tow at $45 Prime shipped. And you might want to consider the MUJJO genuine leather variant if Apple’s doesn’t catch your eye – it is one of my favorites – before you scope out the new Apple Find My MagSafe wallet and passport holder from Journey that are currently selling at 20% off.

PopSockets MagSafe PopWallet features:

Our durable PopSockets wallet we call our “PopWallet” is a sleek and secure way to carry your cards along with your phone.

Includes a MagSafe Adapter Ring to upgrade your Android/Pixel/iPhone case (or any non-MagSafe case) to MagSafe to unlock the power of snap on MagSafe accessories

Wirelessly charge your phone by simply sliding off the magnetic phone wallet and setting on a wireless charging stand (Note: adapter ring does not give the phone wireless charging capability)

PopSockets phone wallet is compatible with PopSockets s mounts and cases for MagSafe, wireless chargers, and non-PopSockets cases compatible with MagSafe

