Check out the debut Knuckles trailer now, the live-action Sonic spin-off series lands in April

After Jim Carrey was confirmed to making a return in the upcoming Sonic the Hedgehog 3 movie, the release date and first trailer for the upcoming Knuckles spin-off show has emerged. Sonic’s co-star echidna is getting his own show on Paramount+ and we now have the official release date as well as our first official look at what’s to come in the upcoming Knuckles show. Head below all of the details and to scope out the debut trailer.

Debut trailer for upcoming Knuckles live-action series

The new live-series follows Knuckles on a “hilarious and action-packed journey of self-discovery” while he trains his protégé Wade Whipple in “the ways of the Echidna warrior.” Knuckles is played by Idris Elba and Wade by Adam Pally, with Ben Schwartz making a return as Sonic and Colleen O’Shaughnessey as Tails. You’ll also see guest appearances by Scott Mescudi, Rory McCann, Cary Elwes, Ellie Taylor, Stockard Channing, and Edi Patterson.

The Knuckles series takes place, chronologically speaking, between the events of the 2022 Sonic the Hedgehog 2 film and Sonic the Hedgehog 3 – slated to hit theaters holiday 2024.

While you can expect to see an ad during the Super Bowl for Knuckles this weekend, the debut trailer for the show is waiting down below:

Knuckles will be available to stream on Paramount+ starting April 26, 2024 in the US and Canada, while landing on “on April 27 in all additional Paramount+ territories, and in Japan later in the year..”

Today’s Knuckles trailer comes on the heels of Shadow being confirmed to make an appearance in an upcoming new adventure for the latest Sonic Superstars game on Nintendo Switch, Xbox, and PlayStation. Scope out the debut trailer for that right here as part of our State of Play coverage.

