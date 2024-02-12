Android game and app deals: Concordia Steam Rails to Riches, Pocket Rogues, more

Your Monday afternoon edition of the best Android game and app deals is now ready and waiting down below the fold. Just be sure to stop by the deals we are also tracking on the ASUS 16-inch Chromebook Flip CX5, all four of Samsung’s official Galaxy Z Fold 5 cases, and these offers on Google Pixel 7/Pro handsets. As for the apps, highlights include titles like Steam: Rails to Riches, Concordia: Digital Edition, Pocket Rogues, Delivery From the Pain, and more. Hit the jump for a closer look at everything.

Best Android apps and games on sale:

More Android app deals still live:

Concordia Digital Edition features:

Concordia: Digital Edition is a turn-based strategy game where 2 to 6 players face each other in the fight for wealth and influence. You will build your trade empire on one of several maps of the ancient world. Using actions on the cards you will plan and execute your strategy to get an edge on your competition. Each of your decisions can benefit both you and your opponents. Send your colonists to new cities, across the land or sea and build houses to expand your trade empire!

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!