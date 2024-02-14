LEGO Fortnite sets are coming after all, six new builds launch on October 1

I may have spoken too soon. It appears as though buildable LEGO Fortnite sets are actually in the works. They won’t be released until later this fall, but there are six kits coming from the collaboration with Epic Games.

To close out 2024, LEGO and Epic Games finally showed the world the fruits of its collaboration with a new survival crafting game inside of Fortnite. It launched to quite a bit of fanfare from gamers and LEGO fans alike, and now it seems like actual sets are on the way.

As of now, this report comes from a new source and not our usual confidant on all things LEGO leaks. The news has also been shared by Maxbautde over on Instagram.

If you’re an avid 9to5Toys reader, especially for our LEGO coverage, you’d know that I was quite bearish on any actual sets coming out – at least last year. Now that 2024 is here, my tune is changing a bit, as I can confirm that a total of six LEGO Fortnite sets will be released later this year.

Codenamed Juno, we’ve been waiting to see what this lineup of sets would deliver for a few months now since the mysterious sets were first rumored. Now we know that Juno is just the internal name for Fortnite, and the LEGO Group does plan on releasing a handful of kits later this year.

40728: Gift with Purchase | Unknown part count

770770: $29.99 | 193 pieces

770771: $39.99 | 691 pieces

770772: $59.99 | Unknown part count

770773: $79.99 | 957 pieces

770774: $119.99 | Unknown part count

As of now, we don’t have all too much info to share on the actual contents of the sets. We know that LEGO set number 40728 will be a gift with purchase to promote the theme right at launch, while kits 770771 and 770772 will be buildable characters for a Loot Llama and Peely Bones – a skeleton version of Peely.

We can confirm that the other three sets are going to be playsets based around the video game. The sets will likely be focused around the LEGO Fortnite mode, although that should still mean we get quite a few all-new minifigures.

All six of the upcoming LEGO Fortnite sets will be debuting later this fall on October 1.

9to5Toys’ Take

So I might have been a little too aggressive when I said that no LEGO Fortnite sets were coming. My bold reaction last year was in response to all of the excitement that the LEGO Group would be launching sets right around the debut of the new mode in Fortnite. So at least I was vindicated there.

Almost a full year after the mode will have launched in Fortnite, actually sets will be hitting store shelves. I don’t want to say that the company just waited to see the reception of the video game mode, as sets are in the works for years ahead of launch, but this really does feel less like a cash grab on a popular new IP and like a more thoughtful launch.

Regardless, I’m sure builders are going to be very excited about the launch of Fortnite sets. It does feel like a long time coming, but with even Disney now jumping in to invest in Epic Games and Fortnite, it feels like the game is just too big to ignore. I really do hope that the sets we get are good, and not just random builds meant to pad the cost of the expected new minifigures.

