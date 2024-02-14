Today’s best iOS app deals: Undead Horde 2, Rotaeno, To the Moon, and more

Justin Kahn -
Apps GamesApp Store
Reg. $1+ FREE+
Undead Horde 2- Necropolis

Today’s iOS game and app deals are now ready for you down below the fold courtesy of Apple’s digital storefront. This morning also saw some notable deals on Apple’s premium Leather Link Apple Watch Bands as well as $100 in savings on AirPods Max, but for now we are focused on the apps. Highlights include titles like Undead Horde 2: Necropolis, Rotaeno, To the Moon, Sandbox Planet, Slaughter 2: Prison Assault, and more. Head below for a complete look at everything. 

Today’s best iOS apps and games on sale:

iOS Universal: Sandbox Planet: FREE (Reg. $12)

iOS Universal: Undead Horde 2: Necropolis: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Rotaeno: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: To the Moon: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Wall of insanity: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Slaughter 2: Prison Assault: $0.50 (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Slaughter: $0.50 (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: LEDit – LED Banner: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Marvis Pro: $5 (Reg. $10)

Today’s best game deals: PlayStation Planet of Discounts sale – 2,000+ titles up to 70% off, more

More iOS app deals still live:

iOS Universal: Metadata: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Calcvier – Keyboard Calculator: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Sentinels of Earth-Prime: $13.50 (Reg. $18)

iOS Universal: Sentinels of the Multiverse: $2 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: One Deck Dungeon: $2 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Forks Plant-Based Recipes: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Color Sheep: $0.50 (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Symphony Pro – Music Notation: $15 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: Calzy: $3 (Reg. $5)

Undead Horde 2 features:

The living have razed your home: The Necropolis. Become a necromancer king and raise undead warriors from the remains of your enemies. With each victory, your army will grow stronger and your city will become more powerful, allowing you to take on even tougher challenges. Take back your land, free the undead souls and secure a future for the undead. Undead Horde 2 is a necromantic action game with elements from RPG, strategy and hack’n’slash.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

App Store

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Android game and app deals: Prune, Point, ARIDA Backlan...
Check out these eBooks from TradePub that are free for ...
Microsoft Windows 11 Pro is down to just $25 (Reg. $199...
Anker’s 12-in-1 monitor stand with built-in USB-C...
Keychron’s retro K8 wireless mechanical keyboard ...
This 32A Level 2 portable EV charger falls 74% to new $...
TP-Link’s 2-pack of Tapo Matter-certified smart b...
Show off Pokémon cards or Polaroids with Apple’s...
Load more...
Show More Comments