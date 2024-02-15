CORSAIR’s modular iCUE RGB lighting panels customize your PC at $25 (Save 50%), more

Amazon is now offering the CORSAIR iCUE LC100 PC Accent Lighting Panels for $24.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. The savings today land from its usual $50 price tag, saving you 50% on these modular PC lighting tiles. This is a match of the all-time low for only the second time, and is only the second chance to score the Black Friday price from last fall. Head below for more.

Normally when we talk about modular triangular lighting panels, we’re referring to Nanoleaf and its smart home lights. CORSAIR is taking that concept and shrinking it down to fit inside your desktop PC, with much of the same customizable design. The kit includes the power supply as well as nine of the tiles. They can be magnetically snapped together in an array of different designs in order to light up your case with multicolored lighting.

The lights work with iCUE, so they can sync with the rest of your gear, and just stick right inside of your case with the very same magnetics that hold them together.

CORSAIR also has some other discounted ways to add some flare to your gaming PC. These discounted fans, coolers, and controllers are just going to be a bit more intensive of an upgrade than magnetically sticking some lights into your case, but at least you won’t have to pay full price.

More on the CORSAIR iCUE Accent Lighting Panels:

Give Your PC a Personal Touch: Make your case truly stand out with interconnected mini RGB lighting panels configurable in your own custom layouts. Includes nine triangular RGB lighting panels, each lit by nine bright RGB LEDs, in a sturdy, light-diffusing casing that softens and blends light for a continuous and smooth effect.

