Harber London debuts new recycled MacBook briefcase loaded with accessory pouches and an AirTag pocket

Harber London is launching its new laptop briefcase today. The brand and its beautiful handcrafted gear has quickly become a favorite of mine when it comes to Apple and tech carriers. It makes some utterly gorgeous MacBook backpacks, iPhone pouches, accessory holders, and more, but today we are turning our attention to its brand new Rugged Laptop Briefcase. Now available for purchase in three colorways from the official site, you can get a breakdown of what it can bring to your EDC down below.

Harber London’s new Rugged Laptop Briefcase

While we have championed the wonderful leather treatments Harber London applies to much of its lineup, the new Rugged Laptop Briefcase combines a water-resistant fabric shell made from recycled plastic bottles with hits of full-grain leather on the straps. Designed for heading back and forth to the office or for travel, it is also loaded with pouches and pockets to stow your tech and whatever else you need on your person.

The outside of the bag remains mostly clean in its aesthetic, but the inside is loaded with organization options. Firstly, you’ll find a pair of magnetic pouches for things like chargers, work essentials, and other smaller accessories as well as special pockets for A4, A5, and A6 notebooks, an additional pocket for a passport (or something similar in size), and a padded MacBook compartment – the bag ships in two sizes, one for 13/14-inch machines and one for 15/16-inch laptops. There’s even a dedicated AirTag pocket built-in here.

Features at a glance:

Laptop Briefcase for everyday work & travel.

2x Magnetic pouches for chargers or work essentials.

Leather Carry Strap included.

Made with Durable Water-Resistant Fabric Shell Made of Recycled Plastic Bottles.

Airtag pocket built-in.

Special pockets for A4, A5 and A6 notebooks.

Pocket for Passport or smaller notebooks.

Padded Laptop Compartment.

Padded Tablet Compartment, fits 13″ Tablets with Keyboards attached.

Travel ready, with suitcase holder.

Carry pens and cords with ease.

Handmade by expert craftsmen in Spain.

Made with Rich Full Grain Cowhide Leather.

All-in-all, it would appear Harber London is delivering a more than compelling solution for business professionals or anyone who prefers the brief form-factor. There’s clearly more than enough room for just about anyone’s daily work carry here.

If any of its other gear we have gone hands-on with is any indication, this is going to be a nice bag. And it ought to be at over $500.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!