Today’s best iOS app deals: Dream Town Island, The Quest, Evoland 2, and more

Your mid-week collection of the best iOS game and app deals is now ready to go down below the fold.

iOS Universal: Click Planet – Spacecraft: FREE (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: APOD NASA Widget & Photos: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Dream Town Island: $4 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: The Quest: $4 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Evoland 2: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Money Pro: Personal Finance AR: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Castle Raid 2: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Wishboard: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Divinity – Original Sin 2: $13 (Reg. $25)

iOS Universal: Legacy 3 – The Hidden Relic: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Depello – color splash photos: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: MusicSmart – Liner Notes: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Cinemin by Tinrocket: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: FILCA – SLR Film Camera: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Boxville: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Rotaeno: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Fait – The Machine: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Warlords Classic Strategy: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Tiny Space Academy: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: HexRoller: $3 (Reg. $3.50)

iOS Universal: iConnectHue for Philips Hue: $3 (Reg. $4)

Give free reign to your creativity in this inventive town sim!

Unlock new stores and facilities, help your residents find love, or cash in on the stock market!

If you founded a new town on an uninhabited island, what would you build there? Restaurants? Convenience Stores? Movie theaters? Make your choices and create a town that everyone will want to move to!

As you develop your town further, you’ll unlock new stores and facilities, helping you attract new citizens.

Residents of your town can spend their whole lives there – they can find jobs, get married, and even have kids. How many generations can you support?

Walking isn’t the only way to get around town – residents can travel in style using cars, bikes, and even UFOs!