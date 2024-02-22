Take the OKAI Ranger e-bike off-road with a $700 discount down to $1,300 (Today only)

Best Buy is offering the OKAI Ranger Electric Bike for $1,299.99 shipped through the end of the day. Down from its usual $2,000 price tag, it spent the large majority of 2023 keeping above $1,500, with prices only dropping further once Black Friday, Christmas, and New Year’s sales were happening. Today’s deal comes in as a 35% markdown off the going rate and lands among some of the lowest prices we have tracked. It even beats out OKAI’s website where the e-bike is still listed at its MSRP.

This e-bike comes equipped with a 750W (1,000W peak) motor and a removable 48V battery that can propel it up to 20 MPH for up to 45 miles on a single charge six hour charge. Designed for urban commuting and off-road adventures alike, its 26-inch by 4-inch fat tires ensure a smooth and comfortable ride while navigating through the city streets or on a backwoods trail while its front and rear mechanical Tektro disc brakes provide “exceptional stopping power and increased safety” at any moment they’re needed. It also features an integrated full-color LED touchscreen display for real-time data, as well as a NFC key for improved security, locking your e-bike when out of range.

As a cheaper alternative, Best Buy is also offering the OKAI Stride Electric Bike for $930, down from $1,600. This model is more tailored for sole urban commuting needs and comes with a smaller 500W motor that works with the 48V battery to hit 20 MPH max speed for up to 40 miles on a single charge. It offers most of the same features as the above model, with 27.5-inch tires and the same Tektro brakes for stopping power, as well as an LCD display for data and an NFC key for security.

For more commuting options with similar performance power, check out our recent coverage of Electric Bike Co.’s fully customizable Model J e-bike. It sports a Venice-beach moped design with a 750W motor and a 14Ah battery that hits 20 to 28 MPH speeds for a 60-mile range. Rad Power is still offering a massive $900 price cut on its RadRover 6 Plus Fat-Tire e-bike that has a 750W brushless geared hub motor and a semi-integrated 672Wh battery working together to reach top speeds of 20 MPH and travels with a range of up to 45 miles on a single charge.

OKAI Ranger Electric Bike features:

Power and designExceptional design & riding performance with BAFANG rear hub motor (48V 750W nominal power and 1000W peak power) and 4″ fat tires.

Customizable ambience & safety lighting on the sideCustomizable LED light bar with color panel selection via OKAI Global APP

LCD screenLCD touchscreen integrated into the handlebar and connected to smart-control app

Gear shifting systemSHIMANO eight-speed shifting system supports five riding moods

BrakeTEKTRO front and rear mechanical disc brakes,with a 0.1 second brake response time

Ranger electric bikeThe purchaser and rider of this product are responsible for knowing and obeying all state and local regulations regarding the use of this product. It is highly encouraged that you read and follow the product instructions including all safety precautions and use protective gear.

Why OKAI?OKAI is a leader in fueling the growth of shared e-Scooters and e-Bikes worldwide and now doing the same for personal ownership. OKAI has shipped over 2 million units over 12 years while creating 200+ patents. OKAI designs and manufactures our own frames, battery packs and core components.

More about OKAI.OKAI is unique, in that we are now delivering our extensive ‘pavement-proven’ experience to the consumers in the 2 categories: e-Scooters & e-Bikes. This results in superior build quality, durability, modern styling and advanced safety features… as an OKAI standard.

