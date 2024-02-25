Sony’s official PlayStation 5 Media Remote sees rare 33% price drop down at $20 today

Justin Kahn -
33% off $20

Amazon is now offering a relatively rare deal on the official Sony PlayStation 5 Media Remote at $19.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $30, this is 33% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. It is also one of the first deals we have seen on Amazon in a very long time – the last notable offer we tracked was over a year ago. While it did very briefly drop to $15 from other retailers back in fall 2023, now is a great time to score the official PS5 remote with the first deal in several months. Head below for more details. 

Made to transform your console into an entertainment hub, the PS5 remote can power on your PlayStation 5, allowing gamers to “navigate its menus directly with the remote for ultimate convenience.” Alongside the ability to adjust the volume and power settings on compatible TVs via the built-in IR transmitter, it has play/pause, fast forward, and fast reverse buttons as well as quick access to Disney+, Netflix, Spotify and YouTube. 

Here are the February PlayStation Plus FREE games, all of the hi-res footage from this month’s PlayStation State of Play, and this weekend’s best game deals. And for all of you webslingers out there, Insomniac has now detailed the upcoming major update to Spider-Man 2 – those details can be found right here

Playstation 5 Media Remote:

  • Media playback controls – Quickly navigate media with built-in play/pause, fast forward and fast reverse buttons.
  • Seamless console compatibility – Power on your PS5 console and navigate its menus directly with the remote for ultimate convenience.
  • TV settings – Adjust the volume and power settings of compatible TVs with the built-in IR transmitter. PS5 system software update may be required.

