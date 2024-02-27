Android game and app deals: Templar Assault RPG Elite, The Last Dream, and more

This afternoon’s Android game and app deals are now ready and waiting down below via Google Play. Today’s app deals are now sitting alongside offers on Samsung’s new Galaxy Book 4 as well as Google Nest WiFi Pro mesh Wi-Fi 6E systems and Google Pixel Watch 2 Active bands. As for the apps, highlights include titles like Templar Assault RPG Elite, Cyber Knights RPG Elite, The Last Dream, Dr. Seuss Book Collections, and more. Head below for a complete look at all of today’s best Android game and app deals.
Best Android apps and games on sale:
- RUSTY: Island Survival Pro FREE (Reg. $1)
- Bookmark Manager – URL manager FREE (Reg. $1.50)
- Templar Assault RPG Elite $1 (Reg. $3)
- Cyber Knights RPG Elite $1 (Reg. $3)
- Star Traders 4X Empires Elite $1 (Reg. $5)
- The Last Dream (Full) $2 (Reg. $5)
- Angelo and Deemon (Full) $2 (Reg. $5)
- Dr. Seuss Book Collection #1 $10 (Reg. $15)
- Dr. Seuss Book Collection #2 $10 (Reg. $15)
- Word Quest PRO $0.50 (Reg. $1.50)
- Super Shortcut: Multitasking $0.20 (Reg. $2)
- Car Expenses Manager Pro $2 (Reg. $7)
- Learn Python Programming [PRO] $0.50 (Reg. $1.50)
More Android app deals still live:
- Diamond – Icon Pack FREE (Reg. $1.50)
- Pixel Net – Neon Icon Pack FREE (Reg. $1.50)
- RunGPS Trainer Pro Full FREE (Reg. $4.50)
- Reminder Pro FREE (Reg. $3.50)
- Circle Crop – Icon Pack FREE (Reg. $1.50)
- Lineblack – Yellow icon Pack FREE (Reg. $1.50)
- Yellow – Icon Pack FREE (Reg. $1.50)
- MEGA MAN X DiVE Offline $15 (Reg. $30)
- LIMBO $0.50 (Reg. $4)
- Dungeon Warfare 2 $1.50 (Reg. $5)
- Front Armies [RTS] $1 (Reg. $3)
- Chloe Puzzle Game Pro $1 (Reg. $2)
- File Manager Pro TV USB OTG $20 (Reg. $30)
Templar Assault RPG Elite features:
Command your elite squad of Templar Knights in close-quarters tactical combat against the terror of the alien. Fighting in the tight spaces of starcraft, ancient mines, forgotten temples, and derelict space ships your Templars will face aliens, xenoforms, forgotten evils, ancient constructs, pirates and mad cultists.
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!