Android game and app deals: MEGA MAN X, Ace Attorney Trilogy, Super Onion Boy 2, more

This afternoon’s Android game and app deals are ready and waiting down below. Alongside the Google Play offers today, we are also tracking deals on Samsung’s latest Galaxy Chromebook 2 at a new all-time low , this deal on Google Pixel 8 at $540, and Google’s official Pixel 8 and 8 Pro silicone cases. And now over to the apps, highlights include titles like MEGA MAN X, Ace Attorney Trilogy, Super Onion Boy 2, Maglev Metro, Galaxy Trader, some freebie icon packs, and more. Head below for a complete look at all of today’s Android game and app deals.

The legendary action game Mega Man X returns with a powered-up port!

Make use of a variety of weapons and upgrades to put an end to Sigma’s plans!

Story Mode comes with Easy, Normal, and Hard difficulty options.

Easy places extra platforms in stages, so you won’t fall to your death, and confident players looking for a challenge will feel right at home on Hard!

Compete with other players in Ranking Mode!

Aim for the most points in Score Attack, rush to clear stages the fastest in Time Race, and see who can finish the most stages in Endless.

Polish your skills and aim for the top!