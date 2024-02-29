Android game and app deals: MEGA MAN X, Ace Attorney Trilogy, Super Onion Boy 2, more

This afternoon’s Android game and app deals are ready and waiting down below. Alongside the Google Play offers today, we are also tracking deals on Samsung’s latest Galaxy Chromebook 2 at a new all-time low , this deal on Google Pixel 8 at $540, and Google’s official Pixel 8 and 8 Pro silicone cases. And now over to the apps, highlights include titles like MEGA MAN X, Ace Attorney Trilogy, Super Onion Boy 2, Maglev Metro, Galaxy Trader, some freebie icon packs, and more. Head below for a complete look at all of today’s Android game and app deals.
Best Android apps and games on sale:
- Shadow Slayer: Ninja Warrior FREE (Reg. $5)
- Wenrum FREE (Reg. $1)
- Oreo 8 – Icon Pack FREE (Reg. $1)
- Pixel Nougat – Icon Pack FREE (Reg. $1)
- Ace Attorney Trilogy $15 (Reg. $25)
- MEGA MAN X $5 (Reg. $10)
- Super Onion Boy 2 $2.50 (Reg. $5)
- Castles of Mad King Ludwig $1 (Reg. $8)
- Maglev Metro $1 (Reg. $5)
- Galaxy Trader – Space RPG $1.50 (Reg. $3.50)
- Inbetween Land (Full) $2 (Reg. $5)
- Lines Live Wallpaper $1 (Reg. $4.50)
- Bubbles Live Wallpaper $1 (Reg. $4.50)
- Grammar Games PRO 10-in-1 $0.50 (Reg. $2)
- Knots Live Wallpaper $1 (Reg. $4.50)
- Pupil Distance PD Glasses & VR $4.50 (Reg. $7.50)
- Nothing Adaptive Icons $0.50 (Reg. $1)
More Android app deals still live:
- SPHAZE: Sci-fi puzzle game FREE (Reg. $1)
- Monster Killer Pro – Shooter FREE (Reg. $1)
- Note Recognition FREE (Reg. $4.50)
- The Wild Case Adventure (Full) $2 (Reg. $5)
- Galaxy Genome [Space Sim] $2 (Reg. $3)
- Sonya The Great Adventure Full $2 (Reg. $5)
- Mindcell $0.50 (Reg. $5)
- FUR Squadron – space shooter $1.50 (Reg. $4.50)
- Wall of insanity $1 (Reg. $5)
- Slaughter 3: The Rebels $0.50 (Reg. $5)
- Ango Icon Pack $1 (Reg. $2)
- Gladient Icon Pack $1 (Reg. $2)
- NT Calculator – Extensive Calc $1.50 (Reg. $3)
- NT Converter – Unit Converter $1.50 (Reg. $3)
Mega Man X features:
The legendary action game Mega Man X returns with a powered-up port!
Make use of a variety of weapons and upgrades to put an end to Sigma’s plans!
Story Mode comes with Easy, Normal, and Hard difficulty options.
Easy places extra platforms in stages, so you won’t fall to your death, and confident players looking for a challenge will feel right at home on Hard!
Compete with other players in Ranking Mode!
Aim for the most points in Score Attack, rush to clear stages the fastest in Time Race, and see who can finish the most stages in Endless.
Polish your skills and aim for the top!
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!