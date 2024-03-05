Android game and app deals: Potion Permit, Rotaeno, Iris and the Giant, and more

Your Tuesday collection of the best Android game and app deals from Google Play are now ready for you down below. Alongside the apps, we have deals on Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 5 Pro as well as the Galaxy S23 for $600 and the Pixel 7 Pro. Highlights of today’s software deals include titles like Potion Permit, Rotaeno, Iris and the Giant, Galaxy Trader, and more. Head below for a complete look at today’s best Android game and app deals.

Best Android apps and games on sale:

More Android app deals still live:

Potion Permit features:

The town of Moonbury has always been wary of the outside world’s medical advances, preferring to rely on its traditional healing methods.

However, when the mayor’s daughter falls ill and the local witch doctor can do nothing to help her, they are forced to look outside their small community for help.

The Medical Association decides to send their most accomplished chemist – you – to help cure the mayor’s daughter and convince the residents of Moonbury of the wonders of modern alchemy.

Gain their trust and tend to each person when they fall ill in this open-ended sim RPG!

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!