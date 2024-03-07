Blizzard officially announces Overwatch 2 and Cowboy Bebop collab, here’s a first look at the new skins

We finally have a first look at the new skins coming in the Overwatch and Cowboy Bebop collaboration. Five new skins will be launching next week when Blizzard brings the iconic bounty hunters and hackers from the hit anime over to the world of Overwatch.

Back in February, the Overwatch 2 team teased that we’d be getting a collaboration between the hit Blizzard hero shooter and one of the best anime ever – Cowboy Bebop. Now we know what to expect! Taking to its official social media pages, Overwatch 2 has annnounced that the Cowboy Bebop collaboration will be officially launching on March 12.

As for what’s in store, we’re getting a look at the main cast of skins from the anime collaboration event. There are going to be five main heroes getting the spotlight this time, bringing the signature designs of Spike Spigel, Jet Black, Faye Valentine, Ed, and Ein into the world of Overwatch.

Cassidy as Spike

Mauga as Jet

Ashe as Faye

Sombra as Ed

Hammon (aka Wrecking Ball) as Ein

Here’s a look at all five of the skins.

Four of the main characters in the collab are going to be locked behind paid bundles. But those who don’t want to shell out cash will at least be able to earn the Ein skin for Wrecking Ball for free. Each of the bundles are also going to include some themed intros and emotes, too. I personally expect these skins to be the same as the LE SSERAFIM collab last fall, meaning that the bundles will sell for 2,500 Overwatch Coins or individually for 1,900 Overwatch Coins. There might be a bundle that includes all of the Overwatch Cowboy Bebop skins together, which should be around $80.

Today’s news follows up a previous collaboration between Blizzard and another hit anime, One Punch Man. That introduced a few exclusive skins like a Saitama version of Doomfist, Genji rocking some Genos vibes, and even Kiriko rocking some Terrible Tornado garb. But now there’s a new collaboration around the corner that will see Overwatch heroes donn the looks of Cowboy Bebop’s bounty hunters.

You can also just watch the full trailer for the event yourself. It’s a beautiful reshoot of the iconic Cowboy Bebop opening, but of course, with our favorite heroes from Overwatch.

