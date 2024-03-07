Vanpowers takes $600 off its Manidae mountain e-bike with 70-mile range at $1,399

Vanpowers has launched an International Women’s Day sale that is taking $600 off a selection of its e-bike models, like the Manidae Mountain e-bike for $1,399 shipped, after using the promo code WOMEN600 at checkout. Normally fetching $1,999, we’ve seen various price cuts on this model for other holiday events, with it receiving a $550 off promotion back during Labor Day and a $750 off promotion during Black Friday and Christmas sales. Today’s deal comes in as a 30% markdown off the going rate, coming in just $150 above the all-time low from November and December to land at the second-lowest price we have tracked. We’ve walked away with favorable impressions of this brand from previous hands-on reviews which you can read over at Electrek.

The Manidae comes equipped with a 750W BAFANG Brushless Hub Motor and a 48V battery that works alongside its five levels of pedal assistance to propel it up to speeds of 28 MPH for up to 70 miles. Its sleek and stylish metal frame both compliments and accentuates its minimalist design, with features like its removable battery seamlessly integrated into the main bar, both hiding and protecting it from sight or harm. It sports a pair of fat tires to provide extra grip on uneven surfaces as well as give it better shock absorption capabilities while working with its hydraulic suspension fork. It also includes an LCD display that gives you real-time statistics like battery levels, speed, distance travelled, and pedal assistance settings.

With spring’s arrival, there is no shortage of sales across multiple EV brands. Be sure to check out the spring sale from Blix Bikes that is taking up to $600 off e-bike models alongside free accessory bundles worth up to $292. Likewise, Lectric e-bikes is offering “fully loaded packages” for its XPedition Cargo e-bike by including $405 in free gear for both the single-battery and double-battery models. Velotric’s spring into March sale is in swing, taking up to $500 off of a selection of its e-bikes, with bundle options available for some models as well. Then there is Juiced Bikes taking $500 off its new 52V G2 battery when bundled alongside one of its discounted e-bike models.

Manidae Mountain e-bike features:

Fast, Stylish, Low Maintenance mountain e-Bike for your style. Are you looking to head off-road? The Manidae eMTB makes any rugged ride easy to handle. You can get ready to rip up any terrain with the Manidae. With the Manidae, you will intuitively feel the comfort and stability that its meticulously designed structure provides. The Manidae is the definition of comfort because of the Selle Royal saddle, and charging is hassle-free thanks to the removable battery. By installing a compact rear rack or buying the model with a rear rack included, you can explore the Manidae’s versatile applications.

