Score some Pelican Protector AirTag Holders while they are just $1 Prime shipped!

Justin Kahn -
wootPelican
Reg. $12+ $1
Pelican Protector Series Adhesive Apple AirTag Mount

Update: Woot is now offering these Pelican AirTag holders at just $0.99 a pop! Shipping is free for Prime members with a $6 delivery fee taking effect otherwise. Be sure to use code TECHDEAL at checkout. Details below. 

Whether you just picked up some new AirTags during the Black Friday sale or are looking for simple stocking stuffers, today’s woot deal on the Pelican Protector AirTag Holder is worth a look. Regularly $20, you can scope up some of these popular models on Woot right now at just $3.99 a pop. And shipping is free for Prime members (a $6 delivery fee will apply otherwise). This holder currently fetches $15 on Amazon and is now at the lowest price we can find. Alongside the Elevation Lab models, Pelican makes some of our favorite AirTag mounts and this one delivers a “rugged, lightweight, scratch-resistant, shockproof, and durable” solution alongside optional 3M adhesive action. Head below for more details. 

As of right now, the $4 deal above is about as affordable as it gets from a brand like Pelican and mount of this nature. But if you’re just looking for simple keychain-style options, you’ll find plenty of them on Amazon starting from around $3 Prime shipped

And remember, you can still score Apple’s Leather AirTag Loop from just $13 Prime shipped.

Be sure to check out the brand magnetic models we just spotted from Elevation Lab. The brand has now added a new waterproof and magnetic AirTag mount to its TagVault collection, allowing folks to quickly and securely snap them to vehicles and any other magnetic surface. Take a closer look right here at the details. 

Pelican Protector AirTag Holder features:

  • Protector Series – This 2-piece adhesive Airtag case is compact and professionally designed to securely hold your Apple AirTags in place; The notches on our Airtag holder sticker mount help amplify the Airtag’s sound when trying to locate your belongings
  • Premium-Quality Materials – This rugged, lightweight, scratch-resistant, shockproof, and durable Airtag holder is made of a high-quality hard plastic material to hold your Airtag comfortably and to protect your device from bumps, drops, and blemishes
  • Strong Adhesive – True 3M supreme adhesive allows the strong & secure mount of your Apple AirTags on any hard surface to track your precious belongings; With precise cut-outs, the adhesive air tag holder can seamlessly fit your Apple Airtag

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

