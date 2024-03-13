This Greenworks electric 3-tool bundle drops to $600 (Save $500) in one-day sale

Best Buy is offering the Greenworks 80V 21-inch Lawn Mower, 13-inch String Trimmer, and 730 Leaf Blower Combo with a 4.0Ah battery for $599.99 shipped through the rest of the day. Down from its $1,100 price tag, this combo saw a few discounts over 2023, the biggest of them dropping costs to the $580 all-time during Black Friday sales. We’ve already seen two previous discounts in the new year taking things down to $600 with a My Best Buy membership, but today’s deal does away with this need as a 45% markdown off the going rate, beating out our previous mention by $100 and landing at the second-lowest price we have tracked.

The lawn mower comes equipped with a 80V brushless motor alongside a 4.0Ah battery that offers up to 45 minutes of continuous runtime on a single charge, and able to recharge fully in up to 50 minutes. It features a seven-position height adjustment for whatever environment may need a trim and starts up with the simple push of a button. The leaf blower sports a variable speed trigger with cruise control, a vacuum bag attachment, and is able to produce 730 CFM of air flow reaching up to 170 MPH. The string trimmer offers a 13-inch cutting path for up to 30 minutes of continuous runtime, and features a pivoting head that sports 2-in-1 functionality for trimming and edging.

If you’re looking for a versatile addition to your tool arsenal, check out Sun Joe’s convertible 24V blower, hedge trimmer, and pole saw that just hit a new low. Be sure to also check out the on-going deal for the EGO Power+ 56V 16-Inch Cordless Electric String Trimmer that comes with a 4.0Ah battery as well as an extra 2.5Ah battery that only costs you $6 more. In the same post you’ll find a similar deal on the EGO Power+ 56V 21-inch Self-Propelled Cordless Electric Lawn Mower that comes with a 7.5Ah battery and an extra 5.0Ah battery. You can also head over to our Green Deals hub to keep up-to-date on the very best deals for more electric tool brands, EVs, power stations, water heaters, and much more.

Greenworks Mower, Blower, and Trimmer Combo features:

Charge timeRecharges in 60 minutes

Constant blade speed3200 RPM

Cutting path13″ String Trimmer Cutting path

RuntimeUp to 80+ minutes on a single charge

Charge timeFully recharge battery in just 60 minutes

Variable speed triggerHigh and low speed settings with responsive variable speed trigger for on-demand power

Trimmer headDual-feed bump feed trimmer head with 0.080” line

730 CFM Leaf Blower RuntimeRuntime

Up to 60 minutes on lowPower equivalent

26cc gas-equivalent powerBlowing force

Up to 730 CFM of constant airflowAir speed

170 MPH max air speedCharge time

Fully recharge battery in just 60 minutesDelivers on-demand power with up to 170 MPH of high-velocity air speed/blowing power

ComfortableLightweight and ergonomic design for comfort, control, and maneuverability

Included battery & chargerThe included interchangeable 4.0Ah battery & charger unlock the Greenworks ecosystem to handle all of your outdoor needs

