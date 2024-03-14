Giveaway: Win one of two $500 Burton Goods gift cards – leather MacBook covers, Apple Watch bands, more

Starting today, 9to5Toys is teaming up with the folks at Burton Goods to offer two lucky 9to5 readers a chance at winning a whole load of FREE leather Apple gear accessories. Together with Burton Goods, we are giving out a pair of $500 gift cards to use towards anything the brand sells, from gorgeous leather MacBook and iPad cases to its range of both retro-inspired Apple Watch and Apple Watch Ultra bands, iPhone cases, and more. Head below for more details on what’s up for grabs and be sure to fill out the form below for your chance to win a FREE $500 Burton Goods gift card.

Win yourself a $500 Burton Goods Gift Card

After Pad & Quill shut its doors for good, it essentially re-launched as Burton Goods with a newfound focus on creating handcrafted leather goods for your entire Apple kit. The folks behind Burton Goods have been delivering beautiful sumptuous leather goods for years, and it is continuing its mission to provide meticulously crafted products made by skilled artisans making use of full-grain leather, rivet reinforcement, and a penchant for both long-lasting and timeless design.

I have a Pad & Quill leather backpack I reviewed way back in 2017 that still works perfectly and looks even better than it did when I got it. And we just went hands-on with the new Burton Goods 2-piece magnetic leather iPhone case, complete with a leather wallet folio, and it’s easily one of the best I have ever tested out in the category.

But Burton Goods brings its attention to detail and premium materials to just about everything in your Apple kit, including iPad covers and MacBook cases as well as leather Apple Watch bands, and this is your chance to score $500 worth of anything it offers on its site for FREE.

You can get more details on some of its latest releases in the list below, and beyond that you’ll find the form to fill out for your chance at one of the $500 gift cards.

How to enter:

For your chance to win one of two $500 Burton Goods gift cards, enter your name and email in the form below (one submission per email address). Entries are open until March 31, 2024. Open to readers in the US only. If you are viewing this post on mobile or just don’t see the entry form below click here to enter.

Follow our 9to5Toys X (Twitter), Facebook, YouTube, daily podcast, and daily email newsletter for a better chance to win







Click to expand





FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!