Itâ€™s the fourth day of Jackeryâ€™s ongoing spring sale, and the first of two scheduled 48-hour flash sales has already begun. The first of todayâ€™s deals is a discount on the Explorer 300 Portable Power Station for $229 shipped, after using the on-page promo code for $50 off. Down from its usual $279, which goes for $350 at times over on Amazon, it saw plenty of discounts over 2023, with most dropping costs to either $239 or $229. Todayâ€™s deal comes in as an 18% markdown off the going rate that matches its current Amazon pricing and lands at the lowest price weâ€™ve seen in the last few years â€“ $10 above the second-lowest price from 2022 and $19 above the all-time low from 2022. This 300W (500W peak) power station comes with a 293Wh capacity, and is able to provide power for up to six devices. It is able to fully recharge in up to four hours via a wall outlet, around 4.5 hours via a car port, and around 5.5 hours from aÂ Jackery SolarSaga 100W solar panelÂ (sold separately). It features two AC ports, one USB-A port, two USB-C ports, and a car port.

The second sale is on the Explorer 2000 Pro with two 200W solar panels for $1,999 shipped, after using the on-page promo code for $1,300 off. Down from $3,299, the last time we saw this exact combo was during Black Friday sales with a $2,059 price tag, and before that during Octoberâ€™s Prime Deal days at $1,849, making todayâ€™s deal the second-lowest price just $150 above the all-time low. The Explorer 2000 Pro has a 2,160Wh capacity that provides 2,200W max power output. Along with the two included 200W solar panels, itâ€™ll be able to recharge in up to approximately five to six hours or in just two hours via a wall outlet. It offers the usual smart controls through its companion app as well as eight ports to cover all your deviceâ€™s charging needs: three ACs, two USB-As, two USB-Cs, and one car port.

These flash sales will be ending in 27 hours at the time of writing this, with the overall spring sale continuing through March 25, with another flash sale scheduled for March 18. You can also check out theÂ Jackery Amazon storefront saleÂ going on, which currently has more options to choose from in terms of singular units.Â EcoFlowÂ also has anÂ ongoing spring saleÂ that ends on March 18 that is takingÂ up to $2,399 offÂ a selection of power stations, expansion batteries, bundle packages, accessories, an air conditioner/heater, and even a portable refrigerator with an integrated ice maker â€“ with some offers receiving free gear along with your purchase and extra savings opportunities available as well. Thereâ€™s also a very extensive ALLPOWERS spring sale continuing through March 25 that is taking up to 45% off its power stations, bundles, and accessories â€“ a good portion of which are hitting some of the lowest prices weâ€™ve seen.

Jackery Explorer 300 Portable Power Station features:

Quick AC charging in just 2.5 hours (By 90W wall charger and 60W USB-C PD charger)

293Wh Capacity, 300W Inverter (500W Surge)

Excellent BMS Protection

Supports 6 smart devices at once

Lightweight and Stylish

36.4dB Quiet Power Station

Warranty Extension: 2-year warranty + 1-year extended warranty ï¼ˆapplied automatically if purchased from the official websiteï¼‰

