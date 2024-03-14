WORX’s 20V 5-inch cordless electric pruning saw promotes garden growth for $100 (Reg. $160)

Best Buy is offering the WORX 20V 5-inch Cordless Pruning Saw for $99.99 shipped through the rest of the day. Normally fetching $160, it spent the first eight months of 2023 mostly riding its MSRP, receiving only one discount down to its $89 low back in April. With fall’s arrival we saw four more minor discounts scattered over the last four months, even missing out on Black Friday and Christmas sales. Today’s deal comes in as a 38% markdown off the going rate, matching our previous mention to return costs to the second-lowest price we have tracked – just $11 above the all-time low.

This 5-inch pruning saw comes equipped with a “high-efficiency motor” and a 2.0Ah lithium-ion battery that is able to fully charge within five hours. Its compact design allows it to fit in tight spaces far better than any standard size chainsaw, making it an ideal tool for any pruning jobs your garden and surrounding foliage may require. It features a 5-inch bar and chain that starts up with a simple squeeze of the trigger, with a whole array of built-in safety accessories to ensure a controlled experience.

WORX 20V 5-inch Cordless Electric Pruning Saw features:

The Worx WG324 20V Power Share 5” Cordless Pruning Saw is the perfect around-the-yard or on-the-go compact cordless chainsaw for pruning bushes, trimming limbs, delimbing fell trees, bucking fell trees, and more. A great tool for chopping up logs for the campfire, clearing a path while hunting, or for just maintaining your property. Full of safety features, like the retractable guard over the bar & chain, and the handle guard to defend against flying debris. This is a less intimidating chainsaw, with a compact, lightweight form-factor that makes it easier to operate and control. But it doesn’t skimp on the specs. The 5 in. bar length is long enough to delimb 4 in. diameter branches if the tree is still standing, or 10 in. diameter branches if it’s already on the ground. But at that size it excels at getting at harder to reach and awkwardly placed branches that a full-size traditional chainsaw wouldn’t be able to easily reach.

