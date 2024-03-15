Clear away winter debris with these WORX TURBINE electric leaf blowers starting from $55

Best Buy is offering the WORX TURBINE 600 CFM Electric Leaf Blower for $55 shipped through the rest of the day. Down from its usual $80 price tag, it saw its fair share of discounts over 2023, with the biggest being a drop to $55 in July – beaten out by the first discount of 2024 where it dropped to $50. Today’s deal comes in as a 31% markdown off the going rate and lands at the second-lowest price we have tracked – just $5 above the all-time low from January.

This leaf blower provides 600 CFM of power, reaching up to 110 MPH of sweeping force in order to blow through heavy debris. It has two speed modes depending on what surface you’re clearing: speed one covers pavements and tight corners with a slower CFM, and speed two ramps it to its max output for open spaces/lawns. This is a plug-in model, so you will have to worry about cord and extension cord lengths over battery runtime, but it does come with a 11.5-foot cable that attaches to the tool with a retainer to keep the cord plugged in, even when the line is snagged or tugged.

For a battery-powered model, Best Buy also has the WORX 20V TURBINE 360 CFM Cordless Electric Leaf Blower for $149, down from $180. This model provides a lower 360 CFM (75 MPH) and sports a variable speed control that can also maintain lower CFMs for specific needs and easier control. It weighs only 5.3-pounds with a control grip that absorbs vibrations making it hassle-free to operate with only one hand.

If you’re looking for a versatile addition to your tool arsenal, check out Sun Joe’s convertible 24V blower, hedge trimmer, and pole saw that just hit a new low. Be sure to also check out the on-going deal for the EGO Power+ 56V 16-Inch Cordless Electric String Trimmer that comes with a 4.0Ah battery as well as an extra 2.5Ah battery that only costs you $6 more. In the same post you’ll find a similar deal on the EGO Power+ 56V 21-inch Self-Propelled Cordless Electric Lawn Mower that comes with a 7.5Ah battery and an extra 5.0Ah battery. You can also head over to our Green Deals hub to keep up-to-date on the very best deals for more electric tool brands, EVs, power stations, water heaters, and much more.

WORX TURBINE 600 CFM Electric Leaf Blower features:

Turbine Fan TechWorx Engineers Figured Out How To Get A Jet Engine-Type Motor Inside Of A Leaf Blower. Super Powerful, Yet Not So Loud That You’Ll Think It’S Getting Ready For Takeoff

Twice As Fast As Pro BlowersProfessional-Grade Gas Blowers Rely On Outdated Tech. The Turbine Is Cutting Edge, And Spins Twice As Fast As The Blowers Used By Commercial Grounds Crews.

2 Speeds For Different JobsGo Slow For Pavement Or Tight Corners. On The Open Lawn, Switch To Speed 2 And See What The 110 Mph Turbine Can Do

600 CfmWe Named The Turbine 600 After The 600 Cubic Feet Per Minute Of High-Capacity Air Volume That Shoots Out Of Its Wide-Mouth Nozzle. That’S A Wide, Strong Path Of Air That Allows You To Clear Large Areas With Fewer Passes.

Do It Yourself. Do It Better. Do It With Worx.Worx Tools Are Engineered With Cutting-Edge Technology, And Above Modern Efficiency Standards, So You Can Build A Cost-Effective Tool Collection That’S Been Designed To Last

Hyper-Stream Air NozzleWe Didn’T Just Stop Designing Once We Were Finished With The Turbine Engine. We Added An Attachable Nozzle, Optimized To Direct All That Volume In A Concentrated Area For Tougher Jobs

One-Handed OperationAll The Power And Only 6.4 Lbs. The Turbine 600 Is Designed To Be Controlled With Just One Hand. The Ergonomic Design Funnels The Wind In A Way That’S Easy To Handle

Extension Cord RetainerThe 11-1/2” Electrical Cord Comes With A Retainer Attached, So When Using An Extension Cord It Won’T Disconnect, Even When It Gets Snagged

