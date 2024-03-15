Fitbit Versa 4 lands at new all-time low of $140 just in time for spring (Reg. $200)

Woot is now offering the Fitbit Versa 4 Smartwatch for $139.96 Prime shipped. Delivery will run you $6 otherwise. Today’s offer amounts to $60 in savings from the usual $200 price tag. It’s $10 below our previous mention from over a month ago and also an extra $7 below the previous all-time low. You can get a better idea of what to expect from the new onboard Google features in our launch coverage, or you can just head below the fold, where we break down the whole feature set.

The new Versa 4 delivers one of Fitbit’s latest wearables, arriving with its most recent regimen of fitness tracking features centered around all of the usual workout tracking tech as well as heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, SpO2 details, and a daily readiness score. Throw in a refreshed form-factor, as well as 6-day battery life, Google Wallet, and a 50-meter water-resistant level, and you’re looking at all the tech needed to monitor your fitness journey this spring.

Also on sale right now, some higher-end wearables from the Samsung ecosystem are starting from their best-ever prices. A whole series of Galaxy Watch 6 Bespoke smartwatches are now on sale at Amazon complete with more premium designs at $240. Or you could just go with the Garmin Instinct 2S Solar Smartwatch that gets power from the sun and is on sale at $279.

Fitbit Versa 4 Fitness Smartwatch features:

Get better results from your workout routine with Versa 4 + Premium. Know when you’re up for a challenge or need a recovery day with your personalized Daily Readiness Score. Track more exercises than ever right from your wrist with 40+ exercise modes and never miss a beat with calls, texts and notifications right on your wrist.

