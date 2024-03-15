Bring Matter to your built-in lighting with this 3-pack of TP-Link smart switches at $48 ($12 ea.)

Amazon is now offering a notable price drop on this 3-pack of TP-Link Kasa Matter Smart Light Switches down at $47.99 shipped. Be sure to clip the on-page coupon. This one debuted in the fall as some of the latest in the brand’s Matter-ready switch solutions. They carry a regular price of $70 and are now seeing a nearly 32% price drop and one of the lowest we have seen yet. We did see this set drop to $50 for the holidays last year, but today’s offer is even better at $12 per switch. For comparison, the single Kasa Matter smart switches are selling for $20 Prime shipped right now. Head below for more details. 

The TP-Link smart light switches transform you built-in illumination to smart lighting, offering cross-platform compatibility with Apple Home, Alexa, Google Home, and SmartThings via the Matter standard. After installing these, you’ll be able to control your lights with your voice via Siri, Amazon Alexa, or Google Assistant or with a smartphone app. Scheduling, timers, and the away mode “to randomly switch on and off to trick potential intruders” are also at the ready.

Matter unifies your smart home, offering cross-platform compatibility with Apple Home, Alexa, Google Home, and SmartThings. Even offline, devices operate smoothly via LAN control. With the Multi-Admin feature, control your devices from various systems simultaneously. Simplify and streamline your smart home with Matter. Enjoy the hands-free convenience of controlling the lights in your home with your voice via Siri, Amazon Alexa, or Google Assistant. Perfect for times when your hands are full or entering a dark room. Monitor your light status. Turn electronics on and off from anywhere with your smartphone using the Kasa App, whether you are at home, in the office or on vacation.

