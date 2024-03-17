Amazon’s All-new Alexa Echo Buds return to $35 Black Friday price (Reg. $50), more

Amazon has now kicked of a new sale event featuring its in-house Alexa earbuds. First up, you’ll find the All-new Echo Buds down at $34.99 shipped in black or white. Regularly $50, this is 30% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal comes in at $5 under our previous mention and lands Amazon’s latest earbuds back down at the same price we tracked for the holidays last year – this is matching the Amazon all-time low as well. The All-new Echo Buds are certainly on the more entry-level side of things, but they are also among some of the more affordable out there that also feature a sweat-resistant workout-ready design and the ability to leverage Alexa voice commands to “cue music, play podcasts, listen to Audible, make calls, set reminders, and more.” They feature 20-hour battery life by way of the included charging case and a 15-minute quick charge for an additional 2 hours. Hit up our launch coverage for a complete breakdown and check out the rest of the Echo Bud deals below.
More Echo Bud deals:
***Note: Both of the models below are now $20 under our previous mention.
- Echo Buds 2nd Gen $55 (Reg. $120)
- With ANC and wired charging
- Echo Buds 2nd Gen $75 (Reg. $140)
- With ANC and wireless charging
You can browse through the rest of Amazon’s ongoing deals on its Blink and Ring smart home gear, Fire TV displays, Fire tablets, and its All-new Fire TV Soundbar right here. We also just recently featured a solid deal on Amazon’s upgraded 128GB Fire Max 11 tablet (without ads) as well as details on its upcoming Big Spring Sale.
All-new 2023 Echo Buds features:
Hear it loud and clear with 12mm drivers delivering crisp audio, balanced bass, and full sound. Be heard with 2 microphones and a voice detection accelerometer for crystal clear communication. Never pause with up to 5 hours of music playback (6 hours without wake word on), up to 20 total hours with the charging case, and up to 2 hours with a 15-minute quick charge. Connect to two devices at the same time and automatically move between devices with multipoint pairing. Move from a video call on your laptop to music on your phone without skipping a beat.
