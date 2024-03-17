Amazon’s All-new Alexa Echo Buds return to $35 Black Friday price (Reg. $50), more

Amazon has now kicked of a new sale event featuring its in-house Alexa earbuds. First up, you’ll find the All-new Echo Buds down at $34.99 shipped in black or white. Regularly $50, this is 30% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal comes in at $5 under our previous mention and lands Amazon’s latest earbuds back down at the same price we tracked for the holidays last year – this is matching the Amazon all-time low as well. The All-new Echo Buds are certainly on the more entry-level side of things, but they are also among some of the more affordable out there that also feature a sweat-resistant workout-ready design and the ability to leverage Alexa voice commands to “cue music, play podcasts, listen to Audible, make calls, set reminders, and more.” They feature 20-hour battery life by way of the included charging case and a 15-minute quick charge for an additional 2 hours. Hit up our launch coverage for a complete breakdown and check out the rest of the Echo Bud deals below.

More Echo Bud deals:

***Note: Both of the models below are now $20 under our previous mention.

Echo Buds 2nd Gen $55 (Reg. $120) With ANC and wired charging

(Reg. $120) Echo Buds 2nd Gen $75 (Reg. $140) With ANC and wireless charging

(Reg. $140)

You can browse through the rest of Amazon’s ongoing deals on its Blink and Ring smart home gear, Fire TV displays, Fire tablets, and its All-new Fire TV Soundbar right here. We also just recently featured a solid deal on Amazon’s upgraded 128GB Fire Max 11 tablet (without ads) as well as details on its upcoming Big Spring Sale.

All-new 2023 Echo Buds features:

Hear it loud and clear with 12mm drivers delivering crisp audio, balanced bass, and full sound. Be heard with 2 microphones and a voice detection accelerometer for crystal clear communication. Never pause with up to 5 hours of music playback (6 hours without wake word on), up to 20 total hours with the charging case, and up to 2 hours with a 15-minute quick charge. Connect to two devices at the same time and automatically move between devices with multipoint pairing. Move from a video call on your laptop to music on your phone without skipping a beat.

