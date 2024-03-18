mophie’s 20,000mAh 20W USB-C Powerstation XL power bank is now $48 (Reg. $60)

Today only, as part of its Lightning Deals, Amazon is now offering mophie’s 2023 model Powerstation XL Power Bank for $48 shipped. This 20,000mAh solution regularly fetches $60, much like it is directly from ZAGG, and is now at the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal comes within $8 of the Amazon all-time low with a solid 20% in savings. It debuted for the first time back in February of last year alongside the more powerful 27,000mAh model that goes for $174 with some extra features in tow. Today’s discounted mophie Powerstation XL brings 20,000mAh of power to your EDC or travel kit alongside a pair of USB-A ports and a 20W USB-C PD Fast Charging input/output. mophie says it is made of “50% post-consumer recycled plastic” with a fabric finish that “prevents scuffs and scratches” – it also ships with a 2-year warranty and also includes a 4-light LED power indicator for a heads-up look at the internal battery’s charge status. Get a closer look right here and head below for more.

If you can make a 10,000mAh portable power bank work for your needs, Spigen’s regularly $60 30W ArcPack USB-C Power Bank is now on sale for $27 shipped via Amazon. This is easily one of the best prices we have tracked since release last year and a more affordable option than today’s mophie offer. Just remember it has half the capacity and doesn’t include the more premium build.

For folks looking to amp it up with some new Qi2 charging gear, the latest family of 15W options from Anker are now at new Amazon all-time lows. This morning we spotted deals on its MagGo model as well as the 2-in-1 power bank and the MagGo Orb starting from $48 shipped and you can get a closer look at all of them right here.

mophie Powerstation XL Power Bank features:

High-Capacity Charging: Boasting a 20,000 mAh internal battery, this power bank can fully charge your phone up to 4 times. On-demand power when you’re on-the-go, for smartphones, tablets, and USB-enabled devices.

Fast & Efficient Charging: Features a 20W USB-C Power Delivery port that can charge your device up to 50% in just 30 minutes, plus two USB-A ports for multi-device charging. Charges 3 devices simultaneously with combined 15W-20W output.

User-Friendly Design: Integrated 4-light LED power indicator displays charging status and battery life, while the fabric finish prevents scuffs and scratches. Compact and travel-friendly, fitting easily in your bag.

Versatility & Convenience: Includes a USB-A to USB-C charging cable, and the USB-C port can be used to recharge the power station itself. No on/off button required, it starts charging your device automatically once plugged in.

