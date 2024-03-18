Razer’s ultra lightweight ambidextrous Viper V2 Pro gaming mouse now $50 off at $100

Amazon is now offering the Razer Viper V2 Pro Wireless Gaming Mouse from $99.99 shipped in black and white. Regularly $150, this is up to $50 in savings and the lowest price we can find. The black model is matching the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon with the white variant coming within $4 of the lowest we have tracked. Weighing in at 58 grams, this is one of “lightest esports mice ever created,” according to Razer. Delivering a 30K optical sensor that runs on a “wider variety of surfaces including glass,” it features a 90-million click lifecycle with “zero double-clicking issues” and the brand’s HYPERWIRELESS connectivity standard – “lightning-fast, ultra-low-latency gaming with industry-leading wireless performance.” The up to 90 hours of battery life on a single charge is a nice touch as well. Head below for more.

If a more casual solution from the brand is more than enough for your setup, scope out the Razer Cobra Gaming Mouse. This one might not be as pro-grade as the model above, but you’ll still get the ultra lightweight 58-gram form-factor and at a much lower $37.50 price of entry.

Be sure to check the brand’s Seiren V3 Chroma mic with 360-degree reactive lighting at $130 and the ongoing price drops on some of its latest keyboards. One highlight here has the BlackWidow V4 X mechanical model now sitting at its all-time low since its debut last summer. It is now $110 for a limited time and all of the details are right here.

The rest of today’s PC gaming deals can be found in our curated hub.

Razer Viper V2 Pro Wireless Gaming Mouse features:

One of the lightest esports mice ever created and offers a level of speed and control favored by the world’s top esports pros. Best-in-class precision via flawless tracking performance on a wider variety of surfaces including glass. Improved 90-million click lifecycle with zero double-clicking issues and 0.2ms actuation provides reliability and speed built for esports. Experience lightning-fast, ultra-low-latency gaming with industry-leading wireless performance, featuring multi-device support.

