Save $562 on Goal Zero’s Yeti 1500X 1,516Wh power station at $1,239 low

The official Goal Zero Amazon storefront is offering its Yeti 1500X Portable Power Station for $1,238.50 shipped. Regularly $1,800, this particular model didn’t receive any discounts in 2023 until September, with major price cuts occurring during Black Friday and Christmas holiday sales. Today’s deal comes in as a 31% markdown off the going rate, giving you $562 in savings and marking a new all-time low. It even beats out Goal Zero’s website where it is listed at a higher discounted rate of $1,300.

This power station provides a 1,516Wh capacity, with plenty of output ports to ensure everything you need to stay running remains running. The station itself is able to fully charge in 14 hours via a standard wall outlet and 18-36 hours with a Boulder 100 Briefcase Solar Panel. If you want a faster charge when you connect to a wall outlet though, by using the Goal Zero Yeti X 600W Power Supply, the station will be able to fill its battery in just three hours. For outputs, you’ll get two AC ports, two USB-A ports, two USB-C ports, two 6mm ports, a regulated 12V port, and one car port. Head below to read more.

More Goal Zero portable power stations seeing discounts:

You can also check out the two Jackery spring sales going on through March 25 as well, one through the manufacturer’s website and one through the Jackery Amazon storefront, which currently has more options to choose from in terms of singular units. EcoFlow also has an ongoing spring sale that ends on March 18 that is taking up to $2,399 off a selection of power stations, expansion batteries, bundle packages, accessories, an air conditioner/heater, and even a portable refrigerator with an integrated ice maker – with some offers receiving free gear along with your purchase and extra savings opportunities available as well. There’s also a very extensive ALLPOWERS spring sale continuing through March 25 that is taking up to 45% off its power stations, bundles, and accessories – a good portion of which are hitting some of the lowest prices we’ve seen.

Goal Zero Yeti 1500X Portable Power Station features:

Power. Anything. Anywhere. This portable backup power supply is versatile enough to keep things running off grid or during an emergency power outage. Power phones, electric barbecues, laptops, TVs and more; includes 1 power station, 1 wall charger and 1 user guide.

10 Versatile Ports, 1,516 Wh Capacity: Power most small and large appliances and backup home circuits with the Yeti 1500X, which keeps full-size refrigerators, microwaves and more running efficiently with a pure sine 2000 W (3500 W surge) AC inverter

Durable Construction, Safe Electric & Solar Power: With a heavy-duty anodized aluminum enclosure and tier 1 lithium battery cell, this electric power station will provide reliable, safe power for years to come — with super quiet operation and no gas or toxic fumes

Recharge with Solar & Unlock Indefinite Power: Turn your Yeti 1500X into a solar generator when you combine it with a Goal Zero solar panel; our power stations feature a 600 Watt MPPT charge controller (Maximum Power Point Tracking), which increases solar input by up to 30 percent

This Is Goal Zero: Inspired by passion for adventure, respect for the planet, and a humanitarian heart, we’re presenting a new way forward in portable power use, as well as ensuring all communities have the necessary resources to reach their full potential

