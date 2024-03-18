Seagate’s 2TB FireCuda 520N SSD upgrades your handheld with 5,000MB/s speeds at $170

For all you PC handheld users, Amazon is now offering the Seagate FireCuda 520N 2TB M.2 2230 Solid-State Drive at $170.33 shipped. Regularly $200, this one launched last September as the latest option in Seagate’s mini 2230 lineup and it is now at the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal clocks in at $8 under our previous mention and lands within $2 of the Amazon all-time low. Designed to upgrade gear like the MSI Claw, ASUS ROG Ally, or Lenovo Legion Go alongside Valve’s Steam Deck and Microsoft Surface, it features the compatible mini form-factor with PCIe Gen4 ×4 NVMe 1.4 architecture that can reach speeds up to 5,000MB/s. Head below for more details.

While we are still tracking a notable price on the popular WD_BLACK 2TB SN770M M.2 2230 solution, that one will cost even more at $210. However, for folks who might not need the 2TB configurations, you can land the SABRENT Rocket 2230 NVMe 4.0 model at $100, which comes in at a touch less than the higher-end WD_BLACK SN770M 1TB model at $110, to save some cash.

And speaking of PC handhelds, the latest in the category comes by way of the MSI Claw complete with Intel Core Ultra chips. This model is now up for grabs starting from $699 shipped and you can get all of the details on this one in our launch coverage right here.

Swing by our PC gaming deal hub or even more battlestation upgrades and check out the now live Steam Spring sale.

Seagate FireCuda 520N 2230 SSD features:

Gaming Upgrade: Ultra-small, reliable NVMe SSD elevates the performance of your Steam Deck, Microsoft Surface, laptop, or other gaming devices.

Intense Speeds: High-speed performance—up to 5000MB/s with 2TB and 4750MB/s with 1TB capacity.

Enormous Capacity: 1TB or 2TB SSD capacity stores everything on your M.2 2230 devices.

Powerful Play: The fast-loading, smooth-running desktop gaming experience now available on handheld gaming devices.

Ongoing Protection: Seagate’s three-year Rescue Data Recovery Services and five-year, industry-leading warranty included.

