Get your wishlist out, the Steam spring sale has thousands of PC titles at up to 80% off right now

The annual Steam spring sale is now in full swing with about as many deals on top-tier PC titles as anyone could ever ask for. These seasonal Steam events are a great chance to load up your back catalogue with older titles and indie gems, not to mention scoring some deals on newer releases you have yet to pick up for both your desktop/laptop machines and Steam Deck. Hit the jump for more details.

Annual Steam spring sale now live

The annual Steam spring sale, much like year’s past, is absolutely filled to the brim with deals. There are thousands of titles marked down right now by up to 80%, so pull up that wishlist because, chances are, some, if not, all of those titles are now on sale to some degree.

While there are no Stream Deck hardware deals around for the spring event, Valve has taken the time to organize the top 100 games played on Steam Deck that also happen to on sale right now for folks looking to shore up on titles that are Steam Deck ready (verified or otherwise).

Many of these titles are notable no matter what battlestation you’re enjoying them on, from game of the year Baldur’s Gate 3 to the diving-meets-sushi master Dave the Diver, and Elden Ring to breakout hit Palword, the list of titles on sale for PC and Stream Deck (or otherwise) is nearly endless.

This year’s Steam spring sale from right now right through to March 21, so jump in and grab those wishlist titles while they are on sale.

And here’s some of those week’s best PC gaming hardware deals:

