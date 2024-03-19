Get in on the PC gaming handheld action with the ASUS ROG Ally starting from $340 today

Best Buy is once again offering up to $200 price drops on the ASUS ROG Ally Windows 11 gaming handhelds. The regularly $600 AMD Ryzen Z1 base model is back down at $399.99 shipped, while the upgraded Ryzen Z1 Extreme variant that typically fetches $700 is now selling for $599.99 shipped. You’re looking at up to $200 in savings here, a match for our previous mentions, and the lowest prices we can find – outside of the Best buy open-box offer. You’ll find “Open-Box Excellent” condition options for both models at $339.99 and $503.99 shipped – look for the “open-box” link directly below the price on the listing pages. Best Buy says they look brand new, include all original parts and accessories, and typically come with the packaging. The details are waiting down below.

The ASUS ROG Ally gaming handheld is a direct competitor to the Lenovo Windows 11 Legion Go and new MSI Claw, just at a lower price point. It delivers a 7-inch 1080p display backed by Dolby Atmos audio, 512GB of SSD storage space, 16GB of LPDDR5 6400 RAM, and AMD RDNA3 architecture-based graphics. It is designed to support titles on Steam, Xbox Game Pass, and other cloud platforms alongside “dual fans, dust filters, and heat pipes that work in harmony to sustain peak performance while keeping fan noise low.” Get even more details in our launch coverage.

One of the latest releases in ever-popular PC gaming handheld space is MSI’s Claw. We recently detailed what to expect from this mobile battlestation just as pre-orders went live and you can take a deep dive here if you’re not impressed with the more affordable ASUS models detailed above.

ASUS ROG Ally features:

Play your way with the ROG Ally gaming handheld. Access any game that runs on Windows across all game platforms, including Steam, GOG, Xbox Game Pass, cloud gaming services, Android apps and more. Play anywhere, anytime, using handheld mode or by connecting the Ally to a TV and linking multiple controllers to play with friends.

