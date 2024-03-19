SK hynix’s 1,050MB/s metal 1TB X31 Portable SSD undercuts the competition at $65 (Reg. $90)

The official SK hynix Amazon storefront is now offering its latest X31 Beetle 1TB Portable Solid-State Drive down at $64.99 shipped. Regularly $90, this is nearly 30% off and the lowest price we can find. This is the second-best price we have tracked on this model, coming within a few bucks of the one-time Amazon all-time low. Considering how prices have jumped up on both internal and portable SSDs over the last several months, the X31 now delivers one of the most affordable 1TB models that hits the 1,050MB/s speed range – typically more than fast enough for mainstream users. This one is now $10 under the much slower and older Crucial X6 and $20 under the comparable X9. Get a closer look in our launch coverage and head below for more details. 

The X31 Beetle hits a sequential read speed of up to 1,050MB/s with an aluminum casing featuring a metallic champagne gold treatment to safeguard it from bumps and bruises. Compatible with desktops, laptops, Mac, Android, tablets, and gaming consoles, it ships with both USB-C and USB-A cables with a 3-year warranty and USB 3.2 support. 

Elsewhere in storage deals, we are tracking new Amazon all-time lows on Samsung’s 2024 T5 EVO Portable SSDs from $160 – you’re looking at up to $100 in savings here. Scope out the details on this offer out right here and swing by our hands-on review for a complete breakdown of the user experience. 

SK Hynix Beetle X31 Portable SSD features:

  • Unmatched reliability: Equipped with buffer DRAM for superior stability
  • Outstanding performance: Sequential read/write speeds of up to 1,050MB/s and 1,000MB/s due to efficient heat management
  • Stylish and ergonomic design: Compact size (74x46mm) and lightweight (53g). Durable aluminum casing in metallic champagne gold
  • Versatility: Multi-purpose storage solution optimized for gamers, remote workers, content creators, students, and creative professionals
  • Accessories: Two USB connection cables (C-to-C and C-to-A). Clear silicone case to prevent damage

