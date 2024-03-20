Android game and app deals: ARIDA Backland’s, Incredibox, Terra Mystica, more

Joining the now live Amazon Big Spring Sale, we have collected all of your mid-week Android game and app deals down below. Just be sure to scope out the price drops we are now tracking on Lenovo’s 9-inch M9 Android tablet, the ASUS Chromebook Vibe CX55 Flip, Samsung’s Galaxy Buds 2, and the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 while you’re here. As for the apps, highlights include titles like ARIDA: Backland’s Awakening, Incredibox, Terra Mystica, Iron Marines 2, Baggage Packing Checklist PRO, and more. Head below for a complete look at today’s best Android game and app deals. 

Best Android apps and games on sale:

More Android app deals still live:

ARIDA Backland’s Awakening features:

To survive in ÁRIDA you will need some equipment. Use the machete and hoe for essential actions such as getting water, opening paths, or cutting a corn crop. But do not forget to have a handful of grindstones because blunt equipment is of no use!

