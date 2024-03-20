Android game and app deals: ARIDA Backland’s, Incredibox, Terra Mystica, more

Joining the now live Amazon Big Spring Sale, we have collected all of your mid-week Android game and app deals down below. Just be sure to scope out the price drops we are now tracking on Lenovo’s 9-inch M9 Android tablet, the ASUS Chromebook Vibe CX55 Flip, Samsung’s Galaxy Buds 2, and the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 while you’re here. As for the apps, highlights include titles like ARIDA: Backland’s Awakening, Incredibox, Terra Mystica, Iron Marines 2, Baggage Packing Checklist PRO, and more. Head below for a complete look at today’s best Android game and app deals.
Best Android apps and games on sale:
- Rediant – icon Pack FREE (Reg. $1.50)
- Incredibox $3.50 (Reg. $5)
- ARIDA: Backland’s Awakening $1.50 (Reg. $3.50)
- Iron Marines 2 – Invasion RTS $1 (Reg. $3)
- Terra Mystica $5.50 (Reg. $10)
- The Castles Of Burgundy $5.50 (Reg. $10)
- Reiner Knizia Yellow & Yangtze $4 (Reg. $10)
- Word Cage PRO $0.50 (Reg. $2)
- Baggage Packing Checklist PRO $1 (Reg. $2)
- Binary Fun: Number System Pro $2.50 (Reg. $5.50)
- Mindz – Mind Mapping (Pro) $2.50 (Reg. $5)
- Rec Recorder PRO $0.50 (Reg. $3.50)
More Android app deals still live:
- Minka Dark – Icon Pack FREE (Reg. $1.50)
- Chicken Tournament FREE (Reg. $2)
- Purrfect Apawcalypse $2 (Reg. $4)
- Purrfect Apawcalypse 2 $2 (Reg. $5)
- Purrfect Apawcalypse 3 $2.50 (Reg. $6)
- Forager $5 (Reg. $8)
- Little Big Workshop $7 (Reg. $10)
- Mysterium: A Psychic Clue Game $1.50 (Reg. $4.50)
- Voodoo Detective $3 (Reg. $15)
- One Deck Dungeon $2 (Reg. $7)
- Sentinels of the Multiverse $1 (Reg. $7)
- Fury of Dracula $3 (Reg. $7)
- RPG Liege Dragon $1 (Reg. $9)
- The Fox in the Forest $2.50 (Reg. $5)
ARIDA Backland’s Awakening features:
To survive in ÁRIDA you will need some equipment. Use the machete and hoe for essential actions such as getting water, opening paths, or cutting a corn crop. But do not forget to have a handful of grindstones because blunt equipment is of no use!
