Score Lenovo’s 9-inch M9 Android tablet down at $100 in Amazon’s Spring sale ($40 off), more

Justin Kahn -
$70 off From $100
Lenovo Tab M9 Android tablet

As part of its Big Spring Sale, Amazon is offering a load of solid price drops on a range of the best Android tablets out there. But the most affordable of the bunch for folks looking to land a browser or video chat tablet without breaking the bank is the 2023 model Lenovo Tab M9 at just $99.99 shipped. Regularly $140, this one is now seeing a straight up $40 price drop for Amazon’s Big Spring Sale, delivering the lowest price we can find. Only once have we seen it in a price range this low at Amazon – it quickly dropped to $99 for one-day previously and landed at $105 for Black Friday last year. Head below for more details on the specs and some additional Lenovo Android tablet deals. 

The Lenovo Tab M9 is among the most affordable Android tablet experiences you’ll find from a reputable brand. It features a 9-inch HD display with a 2MP front camera for video calls and rear 8MP lens for snapping pics and videos. All of this is centered around a MediaTek G80 octa core processor alongside 13 hours of battery life and Google Lens action – “translate text, get help with homework, or quickly identify products, plants and places with Google Lens.” Get a closer look over at 9to5Google.

More Lenovo spring Android tablet deals:

You can browse through the rest of Amazon’s Big Spring Sale Android tablet deals right here. Just be sure to scope out our more in-depth coverage of the ongoing deals on Google’s new Pixel Tablet 256GB, Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S9 FE, Samsung’s just-released Galaxy Tab A9+, and Amazon’s All-new Fire HD 10 tablet as well. 

Lenovo Tab M9 Android tablet features:

  • Chill for a longer time: Binge, chill and relax with a 5100 mAh battery that offers up to 13 hours of video playback
  • Immersive Cinematics: Watch your favorite movies and shows on a 9” HD display for a stunningly mobile cinematic experience
  • Search what you see with Google Lens: Translate text, get help with homework, or quickly identify products, plants and places with Google Lens
  • Keep your security on lock: Keep your tablet’s security under lock and key with facial recognition for safe and convenient log-in
  • Power Play: With a powerful MTK G80 Octa Core processor and up to 32GB of storage, gaming and browsing is smooth and fun

