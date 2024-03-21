Belkin BoostCharge Pro power bank with Apple Watch fast charger now $80 (Save $20)

As part of its Big Spring Sale, Amazon is now offering the Belkin BoostCharge Pro Power Bank for Apple Watch at $79.99 shipped. This is a new Amazon all-time low at $20 off the usual $100 going rate. It does match our previous mention from a Belkin sale earlier in the year but it is still one of the first chances we’ve seen the accessory down at this all-time low – and the only chance via Amazon.

Belkin’s new BoostCharge Pro power bank arrives centered around an internal 10,000mAh battery. It has a soft plastic finish to house all of the internal charging tech, like its 20W USB-C port for topping off your iPhone 15, though the best part and the whole reason to buy this accessory over any other power bank is the built-in Apple Watch Fast Charger. The sleek build can top off your wearable at the full charging rate, making this a perfect option for your everyday carry or travel setup. Dive into our Tested with 9to5Toys review for a better idea of what to expect.

Or you could just go grab Belkin’s at-home charging dock for Apple Watch. It has the same fast charging support for Series 9 and Ultra 2 models and stacks up to the perfect offering for a nightstand table. The charger is down to $43 this week from its usual $60 price tag, too.

Belkin BoostCharge Pro features:

With 20 watts of Power Delivery, this power bank lets you fast charge an Apple Watch from 0-80% in as little as 45 minutes and a variety of other compatible devices at optimal speeds. With a capacity of 10,000 mAh, this battery pack has a USB-C port, so you can charge your Apple Watch and smartphone at up to 20 watts, delivering up to 36 hours of video playback for your iPhone 14.

