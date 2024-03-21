Today’s best iOS app deals: Chronos Principle, 13’s, Temporal War, The Lost Shield, more

Thursday morning has arrived, and with it we have a fresh batch of discounted iOS game and app deals. Alongside the ongoing Amazon Big Spring Sale deals, we are also tracking price drops on Apple’s 14-inch M3 Pro MacBook Pro and Apple AirTags, but for now it’s all about the apps. Highlights include titles like The Chronos Principle, 13’s, Temporal War, The Lost Shield, Dungeon and Puzzles, and more. Head below for a complete look at all of today’s iOS game and app deals.

Today’s best iOS apps and games on sale:

iOS Universal: 13’s: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: The Chronos Principle: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Anchor Pointer Compass GPS: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Videdit – Handy Video Editor: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Temporal War: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: The Lost Shield: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Dungeon and Puzzles: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Titan Quest: Legendary Edition: $10 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: Tower of Fortune 3: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: AnatomyMapp: $13 (Reg. $20)

More iOS app deals still live:

iOS Universal: Boba Yeah stickers: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: The New Beginning: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: PolyNome: THE Metronome: FREE (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Fitmeter Bike – GPS Cycling: FREE (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Sandbox Planet: FREE (Reg. $12)

iOS Universal: My City : Boat Adventures: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: RAIN RADAR °- sky weather NOAA: FREE (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: LEGO Bricktales: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Terraforming Mars: $5 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: Carcassonne – Tiles & Tactics: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Hyperforma: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: DRAGON QUEST BUILDERS: $10 (Reg. $28)

iOS Universal: ISS Real-Time Tracker 3D: $1 (Reg. $3)

Chronos Principle features:

The Chronos Principle is a beautiful journey through a series of intricate puzzles that explore the concept of time manipulation. Immerse yourself in a serene atmosphere and enjoy this mind-bending experience.

– 77 handcrafted puzzles – A calm and relaxing atmosphere – Time travel and various other mechanics – Supports both light and dark mode – Cloud saving – Optimized for both phones and tablets

