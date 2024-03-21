Today’s best game deals: Lords of the Fallen $40, Resident Evil 4 $30, Lies of P $45, more

Alongside the now live Amazon Big Spring Sale, we are now tracking some notable deals on Lords of the Fallen at both Best Buy and Amazon. The standard version has now dropped down to $39.99 shipped while the Deluxe Edition is now down at $49.99 shipped. The Xbox Series X|S deals are live on Amazon and the PlayStation 5 versions are on sale via Best Buy. Regularly $70 and $80 respectively, you’re looking at up to 43% in savings and the lowest prices we can find. These deals mark Amazon all-time low pricing on both editions and a great chance to bring this under-appreciated action RPG to your collection. Anyone who is a fan of Elden Ring and the Soulsborne genre will want to take a closer look at Lords of the Fallen if you haven’t yet. It takes players on a journey across a large interconnected map with an interesting parallel worlds mechanic that sees players flipping back and forth between two realms – “while the living realm presents its own brutal challenges, untold terrors lurk in the nightmarish realm of the dead.” The players’ lantern “possesses the ungodly power to cross between worlds. Use this dark art to reach forgotten places, unearth fabled treasures, and even manipulate the very soul of your foe.” There are also hundreds of unique weapons alongside various armor sets and skills to custom tailor your warrior “by upgrading stats, weapons, armor, and spells.” The rest of today’s console game deals are waiting down below.

